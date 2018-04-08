Prolific voice actor and comedian Chuck McCann dies at 83

In this Sept. 10, 2010, photo, Chuck McCann Motorcycle Charity Associates presents its 4th annual Leather Meets Lace event benefiting Iraq Star Foundation and Heroes Night Out at the Playboy Mansion Los Angeles. Actor and comedian McCann, who recorded the famous line "I'm cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs!" has died. He was 83. His publicist Edward Lozzi says McCann died Sunday, April 9. 2018, of congestive heart failure in a Los Angeles hospital. Lozzi Media Services via AP Rachel Worth