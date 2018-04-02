Buffett son criticizes President Donald Trump's border wall

FILE - In this Feb. 2014, file photo, philanthropist Howard Buffett, son of investor Warren Buffett, speaks in Omaha, Neb. Investor Warren Buffett's oldest son usually focuses on finding ways his foundation can help farmers in the developing world or on ways he can get the most out of the crops he's growing in Illinois. But now Howard Buffett is jumping into the border security debate with a book criticizing President Donald Trump’s proposal to build a massive wall along the Mexican border. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo