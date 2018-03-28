Elaine Wynn says she reported rape allegation to company

Elaine Wynn, ex-wife of Steve Wynn, listens during a hearing Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. Elaine Wynn has accused her ex-husband and others of getting her off the company's board of directors in 2015 because of her inquiries into company activities. She has claimed that she was not re-nominated to be a board member that year as a result of retaliation. John Locher AP Photo