FILE - In this July 12, 2017, file photo, Fetty Wap performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada. Fetty Wap handed out gift cards to families at a New Jersey supermarket just in time for Easter. The Record reported the Paterson native visited his hometown Tuesday, March 27, 2018, for a giveaway at ShopRite in Center City Mall. Photo by Amy Harris

Rapper Fetty Wap hosts supermarket charity event

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 06:31 AM

PATERSON, N.J.

Rapper Fetty Wap handed out gift cards to families at a New Jersey supermarket just in time for Easter.

The Record reports the Paterson native visited his hometown Tuesday for a giveaway at ShopRite in Center City Mall. Marie Sweeney-Tevis, ShopRite's director of public relations, says the organization was excited for the opportunity.

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, says he's fortunate to be able to help people now considering his upbringing. The rapper posed for pictures with eager fans and joked that he might land a couple Easter dinner invitations.

Fetty Wap is no stranger to giving back. He's donated turkeys for Thanksgiving each year in Paterson since 2015.

The rap star says he'll always support his hometown.

