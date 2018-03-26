Court tosses Olivia de Havilland lawsuit against FX's "Feud"

In this combination photo, actress Olivia de Havilland appears in Rome on Oct. 4, 1968, left, and actress Catherine Zeta-Jones portrays de Havilland in a scene from the FX series, "Feud: Betty and Joan." A California appeals court has thrown out a lawsuit by 101-year-old actress Olivia de Havilland against the creators of the FX Networks show “Feud: Betty and Joan.” De Havilland claims that she should have been compensated and asked permission for the use of her likeness on the show. AP Photo, left, FX via AP)