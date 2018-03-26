Madigan brings comedy act to the Egyptian Wednesday

Kathleen Madigan has been getting paid to make people laugh for nearly 30 years. She is a pure stand-up comic, spending 250 nights a year in clubs while doing occasional TV specials (“Bothering Jesus” on Netflix is her fifth) and making frequent appearances on “The Tonight Show,” “Conan” and every other late-night talk show.
Madigan will perform standup at The Egyptian Theatre on March 30 on her national Boxed Wine and Bigfoot Tour. Her new album, “Bothering Jesus,” from the Netflix special, was released on Feb. 9 and is the highest-selling debut of any comedy album in two years.
Q: How did you get into comedy?
A: I worked at a bar and went to the bar next door to drink. It happened to be a comedy club and me and another bartender did open mic nite for fun.
Never miss a local story.
I just kept doing it. It was literally an accident.
Q: What are the differences between male and female comics?
A: None if you’re funny. It’s a fair business because it starts in bars with cash. If you are funny, they will pay you and ask you back.
It’s really just that simple. People try and over-think the gender issue.
Q: Who are some of your favorite comics?
A: Lewis Black, Maria Bamford, Ron White, Raanan Hershberg, Louie Anderson, Greg Proops and Roseanne when she still does it.
Q: If you could be doing anything else right now what would it be?
A: I don’t have a backup plan so I’m really hoping this works out. If not working, I’d be golfing with Lewis Black.
Q: Who were your influences?
A: I didn’t have any. I didn’t really watch comedians growing up. I knew more about music.
I knew the people that were headlining when I started and that’s who I really watched. This whole career really was an accident. I was lucky to walk in a bar. Maybe I’ll put that on my tombstone.
When and where
Kathleen Madigan: 8 p.m. March 30, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $33.50-$36. TicketWeb.
Comments