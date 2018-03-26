FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo, the logo of Louis Vuitton, a fashion house and luxury retail company is pictured on their store on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France. Louis Vuitton has named Kanye West collaborator Virgil Abloh as its new men's wear artistic director.
Virgil Abloh named Louis Vuitton's men's wear designer

March 26, 2018 05:00 AM

NEW YORK

Louis Vuitton has named Kanye West collaborator Virgil Abloh as its new men's wear artistic director.

The 37-year-old is founder of the Off-White label and is Vuitton's first African-American artistic director. He replaces Kim Jones, who left in January to become men's wear designer for Christian Dior.

In a statement, Abloh said "I find the heritage and creative integrity of the House are key inspirations and will look to reference them both while drawing parallels to modern times."

The company says Abloh's first show will take place during men's fashion week in Paris in June.

