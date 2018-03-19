More Videos

Keep an eye out for this giant peacock in Boise this week

Lemon Tree Co. serves artisan sandwiches in Downtown Boise

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald teaser trailer

The Grinch

Faith Hill apologizes to fans after Tim McGraw collapses on stage

Video appears to show man leaving Oscars ball with McDormand’s trophy

Frances McDormand: We are not going back...I think the inclusion rider will have something to do with that

Paterno (2018) Official Trailer ft. Al Pacino

Another pizza joint? You bet. And this one stands out of the crowd.

Les Bois Film Festival 2018 trailer

Idaho is the Goldilocks of beer ingredients

David Roberts of Bittercreek Alehouse and Alefort discusses Idaho's unique qualities in the craft beer industry.
Guy Hand
Colossal Collective is a group of creative individuals that volunteer their time to build large-scale puppets with donations and grant money for music festivals in the Pacific Northwest. The group has built puppets like Jungo, the giant gorilla that made an appearance at Treefort 2017, to bring "child-like wonder" to festival attendees. This year at the Treefort Music Festival, Colossal Collective will debut Penelopeacock, a colossal peacock puppet featuring LED lights and an animated personality.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is the second of five new adventures in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World™. At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning, it’s a universal story about the spirit of Christmas and the indomitable power of optimism. Benedict Cumberbatch voices The Grinch.

Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a concert in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, March 11. McGraw’s wife Faith Hill took to the stage with the band to apologize to fans and explain that McGraw was “super dehydrated”. Hill said she had made the decision that McGraw was not well enough to return to the stage at the 3Arena stadium. McGraw and Hill had performed shows in London, Glasgow and Dublin over the weekend as part of the C2C: Country to Country festival.

Films on the outdoors and environment from Idaho, the American West and elsewhere in the world will be featured at the third-annual Les Bois Film Festival March 3 at the Egyptian Theatre. The festival, hosted by the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley, will show 28 films in two showings, with an emphasis on films produced in Idaho and the West. A 1 p.m. matinee will show 14 films; a 7 p.m. showing will feature 14 different films. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for kids, and $25 for both sessions.

T'Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.