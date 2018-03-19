'Sex in the City' star Cynthia Nixon running for governor

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016, file photo, Actress Cynthia Nixon poses for the photographers during a photo call for the film 'A Quiet Passion' at the 2016 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. The former "Sex and the City" star says she'll challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York's Democratic primary in September. Her announcement Monday, March 19, 2018, sets up a race pitting an openly gay liberal activist against a two-term incumbent with a $30 million war chest and possible presidential ambitions. Michael Sohn, File AP Photo