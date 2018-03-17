FILE - In this March 2, 2018, file photo, Marjorie Keith, left, plays an impromptu duet of "God Bless America" with cellist Yo-Yo Ma at the Valencia Terrace in Corona, Calif. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology says Ma will visit the campus Monday, March 19, 2018, to deliver a talk titled "Yo-Yo Ma: Culture, Understanding and Survival" as part of a lecture series featuring figures in modern thought.
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma to speak at MIT about the role of culture

March 17, 2018 08:50 PM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

World-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma is set to give a lecture at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The school says Ma will visit the campus Monday to deliver a talk titled "Yo-Yo Ma: Culture, Understanding and Survival " as part of a lecture series featuring figures in modern thought.

Ma is a prolific performer who has recorded more than 100 albums and has worked to promote collaboration among artists from different cultures.

He was born in Paris and became a child prodigy after learning the cello at age 4. He has won 18 Grammy awards, the National Medal of the Arts and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The event will feature a lecture from Ma and a conversation between the cellist and MIT President L. Rafael Reif.

