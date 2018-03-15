Where to hear the pipes and celebrate St. Paddy’s Day

St. Paddy’s Day is on Saturday, March 17, which means green brews, bagpipes and tasty Irish specialties like corned beef and cabbage and Guinness stew.
WHERE TO HEAR BAGPIPES
Get your jig on with The Boise Highlanders, Boise Firefighters Pipes and Drums, and the City of Trees Pipes & Drum Corps this St. Patrick’s Day.
Boise Highlanders
This group has been helping Boise celebrate St. Patrick’s Day for more than 20 years. They have four units that make up an armada of pipers who appear at bars and clubs throughout the Treasure Valley.
Friday, March 16
6 p.m.: The Crescent “No Lawyers” Bar & Grill, 5500 W. Franklin Road, Boise.
6:30 p.m.: Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1505 S. Eagle Road, Meridian.
7 p.m.: Harry’s Hideaway Bar & Grill, 5210 S. Celebration Ave., Meridian.
7:45 p.m.: Hyde Park Pub & Grill, 1501 N. 13th St., Boise.
8:15 p.m.: Tap & Cask, 1555 S. Broadway Ave., Boise.
9 p.m.: Gil’s K-9, 2506 W. Main St., Boise.
Saturday, March 17
11:45 a.m.: The Crescent “No Lawyers” Bar & Grill, 5500 W. Franklin Road, and The Tavern at Bown Crossing, 3111 S. Bown Way, Boise.
1 p.m.: Hyde Park Pub & Grill, 1501 N. 13th St., Old Chicago, Boise Towne Square, 350 N. Milwaukee St., and Owyhee Tavern, 1109 W. Main St., Boise.
2:30 p.m.: The Crescent “No Lawyers” Bar & Grill, 5500 W. Franklin Road, Boise.
3 p.m.: 13th Street Pub, 1520 N. 13th St., and Boise Ranch Golf Course, 6501 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise.
3:30 p.m.: Parrilla Grill, 1512 N. 13th St., Boise.
4:30 p.m.: The Tavern at Bown Crossing, 3111 S. Bown Way, and Tap & Cask, 1555 S. Broadway Ave., Boise; Barrelhouse, 5181 N. Glenwood St., Garden City.
5 p.m.: Lindy’s Steakhouse, 12249 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise.
5:15 p.m.: Old Chicago, 730 W. Idaho St., Applebee’s, 2810 W. Elder St., and The Refuge, 404 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise.
5:45 p.m.: Kopper Kitchen, 2661 W. Airport Way, Suds Tavern, 1024 S. Broadway Ave., and Quinn’s Restaurant, 1005 S. Vista Ave., Boise.
6:15 p.m.: Barbacoa, 276 W. Bobwhite Court, Bardenay Restaurant and Distillery, 610 W. Grove St., and Jumpin’ Janet’s, 574 S. Vista Ave., Boise.
6:30 p.m.: Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1505 S. Eagle Road, Meridian.
6:45 p.m.: Rudy’s Pub and Grill, 3035 W. McMillan Road, Meridian.
7 p.m.: Harry’s Hideaway Bar & Grill, 5210 S. Celebration Ave., Meridian; The Ram Restaurant and Brewery, 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise.
7:15 p.m.: Rudy’s Pub and Grill, 2310 E. Overland Road, Meridian.
7:30 p.m.: The Crescent “No Lawyers” Bar & Grill, 5500 W. Franklin Road, and Hyde Park Pub & Grill, 1501 N. 13th St., Boise; The Ram Restaurant and Brewery, 3272 E. Pine Ave., Meridian.
8 p.m.: Bittercreek Alehouse, 246 N. 8th St., and 13th Street Pub and Grill, 1520 N. 13th St., Boise.
8:15 p.m.: Ha’ Penny Bridge Pub, 855 W. Broad St., 10 Barrel Brewing, 830 W. Bannock St., and Parrilla Grill, 1512 N. 13th St., Boise; 127 Club, 127 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian.
9 p.m.: Hannah’s, 621 W. Main St., Lindy’s Steakhouse, 12249 W. Chinden Blvd., and Owyhee Tavern, 1109 W. Main St., Boise.
9:30 p.m.: Tom Grainey’s, 109 S. 6th St., Cricket’s Bar and Grill, 1228 S. Oakland Ave., and Gil’s K-9, 2506 W. Main St., Boise.
10 p.m.: Quinn’s Restaurant, 1005 Vista Ave., Boise.
10:30 p.m.: Jim’s Alibi, 2710 S. Broadway Ave., Boise.
Boise Firefighters Pipes and Drums
Friday, March 16
5:45 p.m.: McCleary’s Pub, 604 N. Orchard St., Boise.
6:45 p.m.: McCleary’s Pub, 9155 W. State St., Garden City.
Saturday, March 17
3 p.m.: Cloud 9 Brewery, 1750 W. State St., Boise.
4:30 p.m.: O’Michael’s Pub and Grill, 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise.
5 p.m.: Highlands Hallow, 2455 N. Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise.
6 p.m.: Cloud 9 Brewery, 1750 W. State St., Boise.
7 p.m.: Piper Pub & Grill, 150 N. 8th St., Boise.
8 p.m.: McCleary’s Pub, 604 N. Orchard St., Boise.
9 p.m.: McCleary’s Pub, 9155 W. State St., Garden City.
City of Trees Pipes & Drums
Saturday, March 17
6 p.m.: Bardenay, 155 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle.
7 p.m.: Sully’s Pub & Grill, 11123 W. State St., Star.
8 p.m.: Spurwing Country Club, 6800 N. Spurwing Way, Meridian..
9 p.m.: The Dutch Goose, 3515 W. State St., Boise.
10 p.m.: Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road, Boise.
SOME WAYS TO CELEBRATE
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration: 11 a.m. March 17, Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road, Suite 140, Boise. Kilted Kod food truck, performance by Irish Dance Idaho, music by Idyltime, Beyond the Burren, City of Trees Pipes and Drums. Free. madswedebrewing.com.
St. Patrick’s Day Party: 11 a.m. March 17, Piper Pub & Grill, 150 N. 8th St., Suite 200, Boise. Corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash, Scotch eggs, and Irish stew on the menu, along with drink specials. Music from 6 to 10 p.m. with the Wooly Buggers Brothers and an appearance by the Boise Firefighters Pipes and Drums at 7 p.m. 208-343-2444.
Killarney Irish Dancers: Noon March 17, Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Free.
St. Patrick’s Day Music Bash: 3 p.m to close March 17, Hannah’s, 621 Main St., Boise. Music by Beyond the Burren, Dry Buck, The Boise Highlanders, and The Rocci Johnson Band. Also, drink specials, games with prizes, and the greenest person win a $100 bar tab. $5 cover.
Idaho City Historical Foundation St. Patrick’s Dinner Fundraiser: 6 to 10 p.m. March 17, Ray Robison Community Hall, 206 W. Commercial St., Idaho City. Enjoy Trudy’s corned beef dinner and shop a variety of silent auction items while helping to preserve the Idaho City Historical Foundation's historic buildings and programs at the Boise Basin Museum. $25 general, $20 foundation members, $10 children. 208-392-6624, idahocityhf.org.
St. Patrick’s Day Dinner: 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 17, The Bishops’ House, 2420 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Traditional Irish corned beef and cabbage with beverages catered by Gordon’s Catering, music by Fiddle Express. $50. 208-342-3279.
St. Patty’s Day Pop-Up: 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 17, Wild Plum Events, 1621 N. Orchard St., Boise. An intimate Irish-themed farm-to-table feast, sans bagpipes. $35. 208-867-7271, wildplumevents.com/popups.
Johnny Rawls St. Patrick’s Day Party: 7:30 p.m. March 17, Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. $15. eventbrite.com. $20 at the door.
Many restaurants will be serving an Irish menu, so call your favorite place to confirm.
