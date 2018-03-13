Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik confirm breakup in pair of tweets

FILE - In this May 2, 2016 file photo, Zayn Malik, left, and Gigi Hadid arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala in New York. Hadid and Malik are confirming on social media that their romance is over. The 22-year-old model and 25-year-old musician each posted on Twitter Tuesday about the end of their two-year relationship. Photo by Evan Agostini