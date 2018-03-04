Entertainment

They dedicated a song at the Oscars to the Parkland shooting victims

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

March 04, 2018 09:07 PM

The Parkland school shooting took center stage at the Dolby Theater during the Oscars Sunday night after artists and activists paid tribute to the 17 people murdered on Valentine’s Day in Florida.

Common and Andra Day were introduced by Dave Chappelle as they stood alongside 10 community activists.

The artists performed their Oscar-nominated song “Stand Up for Something,” which debuted in the movie “Marshall.”

"On Oscar night, this is the dream we tell. A land where dreamers live and freedom dwells. Immigrants get the benefits. We put up monuments for the feminists,” Common said in introducing the song.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Tell the NRA, they're in God's way and to the people of Parkland we say: ashay. Sentiments of love for the people from Africa, Haiti to Puerto Rico."

VIDEO:Douglas students talk about their first day back on campus

Some of the activists that stood on stage included members from the Equal Justice Initiative, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, United Farm Workers of America, Sandy Hook Promise, Black Lives Matter, and the Me Too movement, according to The Academy.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

Related stories from Idaho Statesman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Paterno (2018) Official Trailer ft. Al Pacino 2:16

Paterno (2018) Official Trailer ft. Al Pacino

Pause
Another pizza joint? You bet. And this one stands out of the crowd. 0:54

Another pizza joint? You bet. And this one stands out of the crowd.

Les Bois Film Festival 2018 trailer 2:57

Les Bois Film Festival 2018 trailer

The Last Movie Star 1:54

The Last Movie Star

Black Panther 2:20

Black Panther

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials 2:27

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials

Justin Timberlake predicts Super Bowl halftime show with things 'never done before' 1:50

Justin Timberlake predicts Super Bowl halftime show with things "never done before"

Alexa Loses Her Voice – Amazon Super Bowl LII Commercial 1:31

Alexa Loses Her Voice – Amazon Super Bowl LII Commercial

Peter Dinklage, Morgan Freeman engage in epic rap battle in Mountain Dew vs. Doritos commercial 1:01

Peter Dinklage, Morgan Freeman engage in epic rap battle in Mountain Dew vs. Doritos commercial

Ant Man & The Wasp official trailer 1:41

Ant Man & The Wasp official trailer

Paterno (2018) Official Trailer ft. Al Pacino

View More Video