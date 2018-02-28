Man arrested for trespassing at Sean Hannity's NY home

FILE - In this March 4, 2016, file photo, Sean Hannity of Fox News arrives in National Harbor, Md. A 72-year-old former dentist claiming to be writing a book about Sean Hannity has been arrested for trespassing onto the Fox News host’s home on Long Island. Jan Gilbert, of Long Beach, was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass following the Feb. 17 incident. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo