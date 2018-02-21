Les Bois Film Festival 2018 trailer

Films on the outdoors and environment from Idaho, the American West and elsewhere in the world will be featured at the third-annual Les Bois Film Festival March 3 at the Egyptian Theatre. The festival, hosted by the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley, will show 28 films in two showings, with an emphasis on films produced in Idaho and the West. A 1 p.m. matinee will show 14 films; a 7 p.m. showing will feature 14 different films. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for kids, and $25 for both sessions.