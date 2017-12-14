Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials

Musician Justin Timberlake was asked about a possible `N Sync reunion and a Janet Jackson appearance in his return to the Super Bowl halftime show, but he ruled out that special guests would show up during a press conference Thursday. He did predict a show that will include things "never done before."
As Scott Lang balances being both a Super Hero and a father, Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym present an urgent new mission that finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past.
Singer and composer Elton John announced on Wednesday that he will retire from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, dubbed "Farewell Yellow Brick Road. The tour starts on 8 September in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
It will consist of 300 shows in North America, Europe, Asia and South America.
Every con has its pros. The latest in the "Ocean's" movie series focuses on female criminal masterminds. Starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, with Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.
Go backstage during Ballet Idaho's dress rehearsal of 'The Nutcracker' with production stage manager Katie Valentine. Performances are at the Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. There only are a handful of single tickets for all shows. Ticketmaster.
A central California "garrison" of the nationwide 501st Legion show off the elaborate, detailed and pricey "Star Wars" costumes they wear to fundraisers, special events, and extra-special moments like the opening of "The Last Jedi."
Several hundred people turned out for the annual lighting of the Idaho Statehouse’s Capitol Christmas tree. Carolers and seasonal warmth punctuated the event, as Gov. Butch Otter and first lady Lori Otter welcomed in the holiday season.
Melania Trump shared footage of holiday season decorations at the White House in a Twitter video posted on November 27, showing the presidential residence decked out with large numbers of Christmas trees and a nativity scene.
More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.