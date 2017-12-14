More Videos

Justin Timberlake predicts Super Bowl halftime show with things 'never done before' 1:50

Justin Timberlake predicts Super Bowl halftime show with things "never done before"

Pause
Alexa Loses Her Voice – Amazon Super Bowl LII Commercial 1:31

Alexa Loses Her Voice – Amazon Super Bowl LII Commercial

Peter Dinklage, Morgan Freeman engage in epic rap battle in Mountain Dew vs. Doritos commercial 1:01

Peter Dinklage, Morgan Freeman engage in epic rap battle in Mountain Dew vs. Doritos commercial

Ant Man & The Wasp official trailer 1:41

Ant Man & The Wasp official trailer

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off 0:10

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off

Bruno Mars has huge night at Grammys, wins six awards 1:30

Bruno Mars has huge night at Grammys, wins six awards

Elton John to call it quits after this tour: 'I just never thought that fatherhood could bring me so much joy' 1:28

Elton John to call it quits after this tour: "I just never thought that fatherhood could bring me so much joy"

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures 2:06

Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures

Watch the first trailer for 'Ocean's 8,' an all-female twist on the heist comedy 2:32

Watch the first trailer for "Ocean's 8," an all-female twist on the heist comedy

The magic never goes away with 'Nutcracker' 2:43

The magic never goes away with 'Nutcracker'

Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials

Eric Garland/McClatchy
Ant Man & The Wasp official trailer

Entertainment

Ant Man & The Wasp official trailer

As Scott Lang balances being both a Super Hero and a father, Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym present an urgent new mission that finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past.

The magic never goes away with 'Nutcracker'

Entertainment

The magic never goes away with 'Nutcracker'

Go backstage during Ballet Idaho's dress rehearsal of 'The Nutcracker' with production stage manager Katie Valentine. Performances are at the Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. There only are a handful of single tickets for all shows. Ticketmaster.

Capitol Tree Lighting 2017

Entertainment

Capitol Tree Lighting 2017

Several hundred people turned out for the annual lighting of the Idaho Statehouse’s Capitol Christmas tree. Carolers and seasonal warmth punctuated the event, as Gov. Butch Otter and first lady Lori Otter welcomed in the holiday season.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Holidays

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.