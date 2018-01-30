New Idaho Dance Theater production kicks off this week

Idaho Dance Theatre presents “Embody All,” a performance of new choreography, Feb. 1-4 at the Boise State University Special Events Center, 1800 University Drive, Boise.
▪ Marla Hansen will present a high-spirited rendition of Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana,” performed to a symphonic winds version of the iconic music, and a world premiere of “Golden Flower,” accompanied by solo classical guitar.
▪ Sam Mughrabi’s new work evokes a 1920s cabaret, filled with theatrical surprises, fascinating characters and a tantalizing duet with Taylorann Evans and Yurek Hansen.
▪ Taylor Munson’s piece to quirky, upbeat music features the entire company and a fabulous quartet with Munson, Yurek Hansen, Mughrabi and Kylie Dimick.
▪ Yet another choreographic perspective comes with Dimick’s hypnotic, rugged movement, portraying a battle of strength, vulnerability and a story of love and turmoil between two individuals.
Tickets: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1-3 and 2 p.m. Feb. 4, Special Events Center, Boise State University. $10-$30. Brown Paper Tickets. 208-331-9592. Feb. 1 preview is $10 general and $5 student at the door.
