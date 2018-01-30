Lawyers chase O.J. Simpson over $70M wrongful death judgment

FILE - This May 20, 2014 file photo shows Fred Goldman, father of victim Ron Goldman, in his home in Peoria, Ariz. A lawyer for the family of Fred Goldman says O.J. Simpson is profiting from autographs since his release from prison and should pay the money toward a wrongful death judgment exceeding $70 million. Attorney David Cook plans to ask a Los Angeles Superior Court judge Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, to order Simpson to hand over future money he makes autographing sports memorabilia to satisfy the judgment in the wrongful deaths of Ron Goldman and Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson. Matt York, File AP Photo