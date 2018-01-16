Entertainment

Health inspectors detail food violations at NY State Fair

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 06:08 AM

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Health inspectors found more than 100 critical violations by 61 food vendors at the 2017 New York State Fair.

The state provided a list of violations in response to a Freedom of Information request by Syracuse.com .

Critical violations relate directly to factors that could lead to food-borne illnesses.

However, there were no substantiated reports of illness.

Violations may include the food's condition or source; improper cooking and storage temperatures; improper hand-washing; waste disposal; unclean equipment; pests and use of toxic materials.

