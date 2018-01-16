Health inspectors detail food violations at NY State Fair

Health inspectors found more than 100 critical violations by 61 food vendors at the 2017 New York State Fair.
The state provided a list of violations in response to a Freedom of Information request by Syracuse.com .
Critical violations relate directly to factors that could lead to food-borne illnesses.
However, there were no substantiated reports of illness.
Violations may include the food's condition or source; improper cooking and storage temperatures; improper hand-washing; waste disposal; unclean equipment; pests and use of toxic materials.
