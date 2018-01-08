BBC's China editor resigns over gender pay gap dispute

BBC's China editor Carrie Gracie speaks to the media outside BBC Broadcasting House in London, Monday Jan. 8, 2018. The BBC's China editor has resigned her position in Beijing in protest over what she called a failure to sufficiently address a gap in compensation between men and women at the public broadcaster. Carrie Gracie's departure is the latest aftershock from the public corporation's forced publication last year of pay levels for its top earners that showed two-thirds of those in the top bracket were men. PA via AP Dominic Lipinski