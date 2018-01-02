Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures

Every con has its pros. The latest in the "Ocean's" movie series focuses on female criminal masterminds. Starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, with Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.
Go backstage during Ballet Idaho's dress rehearsal of 'The Nutcracker' with production stage manager Katie Valentine. Performances are at the Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. There only are a handful of single tickets for all shows. Ticketmaster.
A central California "garrison" of the nationwide 501st Legion show off the elaborate, detailed and pricey "Star Wars" costumes they wear to fundraisers, special events, and extra-special moments like the opening of "The Last Jedi."
Several hundred people turned out for the annual lighting of the Idaho Statehouse’s Capitol Christmas tree. Carolers and seasonal warmth punctuated the event, as Gov. Butch Otter and first lady Lori Otter welcomed in the holiday season.
Melania Trump shared footage of holiday season decorations at the White House in a Twitter video posted on November 27, showing the presidential residence decked out with large numbers of Christmas trees and a nativity scene.
More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.
Aboard the International Space Station in 2016, Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA discussed how he and his crew-mates planned to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Kimbrough, who arrived on the station in October 2016, was in the midst of a four-month mission.
Treasure editor Dana Oland makes salmon with a sous vide wand, which cooks food slowly in a low temperature. It takes one hour to cook salmon, and two hours a steak, but Oland highly recommends this slow-cooking method.
How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.
More than 4,000 people attended the 5th annual Pray for Snow Winter Ale Festival on Nov. 11, 2017. The beer bash featured 90-plus beers in the Republic parking lot at 6th and Grove streets across from Tom Grainey's in Old Boise.
"Guy's Big Project" aims to find the perfect host for a Food Network program that takes viewers on a culinary tour around the country. Among the contestants is Boisean Mark Anderson who, along with partner Ryan Fey, focuses on grilling and barbecue.
Day of the Dead – largely celebrated November 1 and 2 – is about honoring the memory of loved ones, not trick-or-treating. Observers explain the significance of the skulls and altars and why it's important to distinguish Dia de los Muertos from Halloween.