Indian movie star Rajinikanth joins politics in Tamil Nadu

FILE - In this March 31, 2012, file photo, Indian actor Rajinikanth poses at a photo call for "Kochadaiyaan: The Legend" at a west London hotel. Movie superstar Rajinikanth, 67, said Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, he plans to launch his own party, calling it his duty. The actor said to his cheering supporters his objective is to change the system and bring good governance to his native state of Tamil Nadu. Joel Ryan, File AP Photo