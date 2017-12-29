Polar Plunge kicks off a medley of January events

Say hello to 2018 with a rather chilled back January.
After all the hustle and bustle of Christmas and New Year’s, it’s nice to have some downtime.
So after you have successfully recovered from the holiday madness, get yourself ready for powder action at the cross country ski clinic.
Or let the kids come face to face with life-size animatronic dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest.
Never miss a local story.
For those brides-to-be, there are a couple of wedding expos that could help with that special day.
And after the family is good and rested, round ‘em all up for a road trip at the end of the month for the McCall Winter Carnival. Get your gams ready fellas for the sexy legs and hairy legs contests.
Festivals/Fairs
McCall Winter Carnival: Friday, Jan. 26, through Sunday, Feb. 4, McCall. Carnival-goers enjoy the traditional fireworks, Mardi Gras parade and snow sculptures, along with other festivities like snowshoe golf, the Flash Point Snow Bike Race, McCall Starz on Ice, hockey games and a hairy-legs contest. mccallchamber.org/winter-carnival.
Music
Winter Blues Weekend: 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 12-13, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Gary Tackett (solo), Jake Leg, Smooth Avenue perform Friday; Zack Quintana and Noble Holt (duo), Blues Directors, Blues Collective on Saturday. $12 general, $15 preferred. eventbrite.com. $17 and $20 at the door. Weekend packages available: 208-343-1871.
Performing Arts
Opera Idaho’s Winterreise Project: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, Ballet Idaho Auditorium, 501 S. 8th St., Boise. $18-$36. 208-345-3531, operaidaho.org.
Boise Philharmonic: Beethoven & Bruch: Musically Speaking pre-concert discussions at 6:30 p.m. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ Nampa concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St. $21.23-$44.34.
▪ Boise concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane. $22.64-$65.09.
▪ Backstage with the Artist, noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. Free.
Specialty Shows
Jurassic Quest: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 6-7, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood 3St., Garden City. Dinosaur exhibit features ultra-realistic, life-size animatronic dinosaurs. Visitors can interact with these huge creatures, learn about them and even ride a few. Also, activities for kids of all ages. $20 general and children 2-12, $18 seniors, $34 VIP kids. jurassicquest.com.
The Wedding Party Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Bridal runway fashion shows (noon and 3 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday) and displays from local wedding professionals. $7 advance, $10 at the door. theweddingpartyshow.com.
Western Idaho Fly Fishing Expo: Noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Indoor casting ponds, demonstrations, speakers, more. Hosted by Boise Valley Fly Fishers. $8 admission, free for children 13 and younger. bvffexpo.com.
Idaho Remodeling and Design Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Remodeling and business products and services available to the general public in the Treasure Valley. $5 admission, free for children 12 and younger. ibleventsinc.com.
Spectator Sports
Boise State Broncos men’s basketball: Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $10-$20 general, $9-$19 seniors, $8-$18 juniors. 208-426-4737, broncosports.com/tickets.
▪ Wednesday, Jan. 3: vs. New Mexico, 7 p.m.
▪ Saturday, Jan. 13: vs. San Diego State, 8 p.m.
▪ Wednesday, Jan. 17: vs. Utah State, 7 p.m.
▪ Wednesday, Jan. 24: vs. San Jose State, 8 p.m.
Idaho Steelheads hockey: 7:10 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $18-$35. 208-331-8497, idahosteelheads.com.
▪ Friday-Saturday, Jan. 5-6: vs. Allen Americans
▪ Wednesday, Jan. 10, and Friday-Saturday, Jan. 12-13: vs. Kalamazoo Wings
Theater
Boise Contemporary Theater’s season add-on “Good Bitch Goes Down”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Jan. 10-20; 2 p.m. matinees Jan. 13 and 20, 854 Fulton St. $35 Wednesdays-Saturdays, $25 Wednesday preview (Jan. 10), $20 all student tickets. 208-331-9224, bctheater.org.
Boise Little Theater’s “Beer for Breakfast”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Jan. 12-13, 19-20, 26-27; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 18 and 25; 2 p.m. Jan. 21 and 27, 100 E. Fort St. $14 general, $11 students and seniors. $16 and $12 at the door. 208-342-5104, boiselittletheater.org.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “The Tell-Tale Farce”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Jan. 12-13, 19-20, 26-27, Feb. 2-3; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 18, 25 and Feb. 1; 2 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 21 and 28, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $15. 208-342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
Missoula Children’s Theatre’s “Beauty Lou and the Country Beast”: 7 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 26 and Feb. 2; 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho, Caldwell. $6-$10 general, $4-$8 children. 208-459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
“The Book of Mormon”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Jan. 30-Feb. 1; 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $40-$135. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Jan. 1
Great Polar Bear Challenge: Day-of registration starts at 10 a.m. with plunge at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, Lucky Peak Reservoir, Spring Shores Marina, 74 Arrowrock Road, Boise. Jump, water ski or wakeboard in the water to support Make-A-Wish Idaho. Coffee, hot chocolate, costume contest and prizes for top fundraisers. polarbear2018.kintera.org.
Winter Garden aGlow: 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1 (last admission at 8:45 p.m.), Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Display of more than 300,000 sparkling lights. Complimentary cocoa, cider and cookies (donations encouraged). $10 general, $8 IBG members and children 5-12, in advance. Admission is $2 more at the gate, free for ages 4 and younger. 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Fireworks Show: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, above Simplot Lodge Base Area, Bogus Basin, 2600 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. Free. Bogus Basin will extend hours of operation for the Deerpoint Chairlift (#1), and the Morning Star Chairlift (#2) until 6 p.m. Additionally, the Pepsi Goldrush Tubing Hill will offer extended hours (reservations available at bogusbasin.org). The Simplot Lodge will remain open for food and beverage service until after the event.
Jan. 3
Idaho Job and Career Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Also, free workshops on resumes and interviews for job seekers. Free. 208-376-0464, ibleventsinc.com.
Jan. 4
Home Brewing Informational Series: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, Meridian Library District, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Topic: all grain brewing. Next month discuss advanced brewing techniques. 208-888-4451, mld.org.
Jan. 6
Golden Dragon Acrobats: 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Free tickets available at the Morrison Center Box Office. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Note: All tickets have been distributed; however, non-ticket holders will be admitted 15 minutes prior to show time and only as space allows.
All White and Gold New Year’s Party: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, Mardi Gras Ballroom, 615 S. 9th St., Boise. Food, drinks, music, dancing, entertainment. Proceeds benefit the Agency for New Americans (ANA) Boise, in support of four selected disadvantaged refugee families with critical housing needs. $30 per person, $50 per couple, $70 VIP couple. Tickets at bispas.ticketleap.com/all-white-and-gold-party, the African Shop (295 N. Orchard St.) or call 208-703-2558, 208-246-9902.
Jan. 7
Cross Country Ski Clinic: 10 a.m. to noon or 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, Frontier Point Lodge, Bogus Basin Nordic Center. Choose either skate or classic technique. $42 for one session or $63 for both. All skill levels welcome. Register at bluecirclesports.com.
Stars of Steinway Season Six: 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. “Mozart and Modern Masters” featuring the 208 Ensemble with Allison Emerick, Matthew Tutsky and Betsi Hodges. $15 general, $7 students and seniors, at the door. 208-336-7386.
Jan. 9
The Green: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Sammy Johnson, Leilani Wolfgramm. $15. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $17 day of show.
Jan. 12
The Blues Addicts Fan Appreciation Night: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Special guests: Brass Tacks Horns. Free.
Jan. 13
Commonly Known as Music Benefit: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Featuring Final Underground, Jensen Buck and The Family, Panda and Rabbit, Evolushawn, Dubya. Fundraiser for Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline and SPAN Idaho. $10. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.
Jan. 14
Boise Philharmonic Chamber Series: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $14.15-$23.58. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.
Jan. 16
Readings and Conversations with Jesmyn Ward: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Editor of the anthology “The Fire This Time” and the author of the novels “Where the Line Bleeds” and “Salvage the Bones.” $15-$70. 208-331-8000, thecabinidaho.org.
Jan. 19
Front Street Fights 15: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Brandon “Hot Rod” Hempleman vs. Vince “Vandetta” Morales. $20-$400. CenturyLink Arena.
Mike Birbiglia: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $37.50-$52.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.
Randy Rogers Band: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $27.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $30 day of show.
Jan. 20
Idaho Wedding Experience: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. More than 50 local vendors, hourly prizes, free goodie bags for brides-to-be. $7 at the door. theidahoweddingexperience.com.
Chinook Winds: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Center, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 6th Ave., Ontario. $20 general, $10 students. 541-889-2844 or 208-642-4997.
Hell’s Belles: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Traitors Gate, Vault7. $15. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.
Jan. 21
Justin Moore: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Opening: Dylan Scott. $26.75, $36.75 and $46.75. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.
Jan. 23
Anti-Flag/Stray From the Path: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: The White Noise, Sharptooth. $18. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $20 day of show.
Jan. 24
Cash’d Out: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 9th Street Parallel, upstairs Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $14 day of show.
Jan. 25
STRFKR: 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $20 day of show.
Jan. 26
Avatar: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: The Brains, Hellzapopin Sideshow Review. $19. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $21 day of show.
Jan. 27
Canyon County Kids Expo: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Entertainment, slides, fun and jump houses, face painting, a petting zoo, clowns, booths, special guests Paw Patrol, more. $4 general, $2 children. canyoncountykidsexpo.com.
Robbie Burns Celebration: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. “Address to the Haggis” (a traditional famous poem written by Robert Burns) at 6 p.m., followed by dinner (includes haggis with shortbread for dessert), dancing, whiskey bar, performances by the Boise Highlanders and the City of Trees Pipe Band. $30 general, $12 children 3-11, free for ages younger than 3, at Need to Bead or call 208-362-3144, 208-283-2563 or 208-888-5710.
Three Dog Night: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $52.50 and $62.50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.
Josh Ritter and The Royal City Band: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $32.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $35 day of show.
Jan. 28
Stars of Steinway Season Six: 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, Dunkley Music Recital Hall, 3410 N. Eagle Road, Meridian. Featuring Jovanni Rey V. de Pedro. $15 general, $7 students and seniors, at the door. 208-336-7386.
Bill Engvall: 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $36 and $56. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Tonight Alive/Silverstein: 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Broadside, Picturesque. $19. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $22 day of show.
Jan. 30
Stick Figure: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Twiddle, Iya Terra. $18.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $20 day of show.
Comments