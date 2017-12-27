APNewsBreak: Ex-Miss Americas asked to help find new leaders

FILE- In this Aug. 30, 2016, file photo, Sam Haskell, left, CEO of Miss America Organization, speaks during Miss America Pageant arrival ceremonies in Atlantic City, N.J. Trashed by emails sent by pageant officials, former Miss Americas will help choose the new leaders of the Miss America Organization. The group told The Associated Press Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, that it is enlisting the help of former Miss Americas and state directors to recommend the next generation of leaders for the pageant. The ensuing uproar led to Haskell's resignation. Mel Evans, File AP Photo