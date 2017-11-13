FILE - In this March 4, 2016, file photo, Sean Hannity of Fox News appears at the Conservative Political Action Conference
FILE - In this March 4, 2016, file photo, Sean Hannity of Fox News appears at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC) in National Harbor, Md. A decision by coffee maker manufacturer Keurig announced on Nov. 11, 2017, to stop advertising on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program has supporters of the conservative host destroying the company’s products.
FILE - In this March 4, 2016, file photo, Sean Hannity of Fox News appears at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC) in National Harbor, Md. A decision by coffee maker manufacturer Keurig announced on Nov. 11, 2017, to stop advertising on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program has supporters of the conservative host destroying the company’s products.

Entertainment

'Hannity' fans smash Keurig brewers over pulled ads

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 9:25 AM

NEW YORK

A decision by Keurig to stop advertising on Sean Hannity's Fox News program has supporters of the conservative host destroying the company's coffee makers.

Keurig announced Saturday that it had pulled advertising from "Hannity" after several Twitter users questioned the company's support for the host, citing Hannity's coverage of allegations against Republican Alabama U.S. candidate Roy Moore. Moore has been accused having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago.

It's unclear when Keurig stopped advertising on "Hannity."

The move has prompted several people to destroy Keurig products in protest and post videos to social media.

Hannity reposted one of the videos on Twitter with the comment "love it."

Fox News and Waterbury, Vermont-based Keurig didn't immediately return requests for comment Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Guy Fieri launches new show to find host for travel-based Food Network program

    "Guy's Big Project" aims to find the perfect host for a Food Network program that takes viewers on a culinary tour around the country. Among the contestants is Boisean Mark Anderson who, along with partner Ryan Fey, focuses on grilling and barbecue.

Guy Fieri launches new show to find host for travel-based Food Network program

Guy Fieri launches new show to find host for travel-based Food Network program 1:22

Guy Fieri launches new show to find host for travel-based Food Network program
What is Dia de los Muertos, and how is it different from Halloween? 2:01

What is Dia de los Muertos, and how is it different from Halloween?
Ironwood Social opens in Garden City 0:53

Ironwood Social opens in Garden City

View More Video