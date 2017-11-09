Entertainment

Olympic ethics panel to study allegations against Gilady

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 8:03 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The IOC says it is looking into allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Olympic official Alex Gilady, stemming from his work as a television executive in Israel.

Gilady, an International Olympic Committee member since 1994, has temporarily stepped aside as Keshet Broadcasting president.

The IOC says its "Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer is currently looking into the situation and will report to the IOC Ethics Commission."

A TV journalist and a newspaper columnist in Israel have accused Gilady of inappropriate behavior dating back to the 1990s. He denied accusations by two other women that he raped them.

Gilady is vice chairman of an IOC panel overseeing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 74-year-old official is a former sports executive at NBC.

