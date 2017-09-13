Prosecutor: Rap mogul's girlfriend sold video to TMZ

FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo Toilin Kelly reacts as she is interviewed by The Associated Press about her fiance Marion "Suge" Knight at his defense attorney's offices in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles. Toilin Kelly and Mark Blankenship, a business partner, have been charged with violating a court order by selling video evidence that is under seal in connection with the murder trial of former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Kelly allegedly reached a deal worth $55,000 and TMZ posted the video on its site. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo