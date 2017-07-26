Plan now for Modest Mouse concert, other Treasure Valley events

August
Gojira: 7 p.m. Aug. 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $29.50. TicketWeb. $30 day of show. Opening: Pallbearer, Oni.
Khun Narin: 8 p.m. Aug. 8, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb. $15 at the door.
Melissa Etheridge: 8 p.m. Aug. 8, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $45, $75 and $100. Ticketfly.
Pepsi Nightfire Nationals: Gates open at 8 a.m. with sportsman racing at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 10-13, and professional qualifying at 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 11 and 2 p.m. Aug. 12, followed by professional eliminations at 7 p.m. Aug. 12-13, Firebird Raceway, five miles north of Idaho 44 on Idaho 16, northwest of Eagle. $5-$30. 938-8986, firebirdonline.com. Discount tickets at participating Stinker Stores.
Cold War Kids: 8 p.m. Aug. 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $26.50. TicketWeb. $28 day of show. Opening: Julien Baker, Joywave.
Rodrigo Y Gabriela: 8 p.m. Aug. 10, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $35 general ($40 door), $64 VIP. Ticketfly.
Braun Brothers Reunion Festival: Aug. 10-12, Challis Community Golf Course, 331 Golf Club Lane, Challis. Aug. 10: Ned Ledoux, Blue Water Highway Band, Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen, Lee Ann Womack, Micky & The Motorcars. Aug. 11: Parker McCollum, Jeff Crosby & the Refugees, Jaime Lin Wilson, Jack Ingram, Turnpike Troubadors. Aug. 12: The Braun Family & Guitar Pull, The Dirty River Boys, Cody Canada & The Departed, Old 97’s, Reckless Kelly. braunbrothersreunion.com.
Erin and Her Cello: 7 p.m. Aug. 11, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $20. eventbrite.com. $25 at the door. Opening: The Lars Jacobsen Trio.
The Head and the Heart: 7 p.m. Aug. 11, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $36 and $45. ICTickets. Special guests: Gregory Alan Isakov, Blind Pilot.
“Twisted Sisters”: Presented by LipsInc!, Idaho’s professional female impersonation troupe. 8:30 p.m. Aug. 11-12, The Balcony, 150 N. 8th St., Boise. $20. Reservations recommended: 368-0405.
Tour de Fat: Costumed-bicycle parade, vaudeville-style entertainment, music (headliners Blackberry Smoke) and beer. Proceeds benefit Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association, Boise Bicycle Project, and Treasure Valley Cycling Association. 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 12, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $25. eventbrite.com. newbelgium.com.
Avenged Sevenfold: 6 p.m. Aug. 12, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $45. ICTickets. $49.50 day of show. Opening: A Day to Remember.
Rodney Carrington: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Aug. 12, Stephens Performing Art Center Jensen Grand Concert Hall, Idaho State University, Pocatello. $48.50 reserved, $183.50 VIP. (208) 282-3595, isu.edu/stephenes.
Starlight Mountain Theatre’s “Sugar, the Some Like It Hot Musical”: 8 p.m. Aug. 12, 15, 17; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21-26 and 28-Sept. 2, 850 S. Middlefork Road, Garden Valley. Fridays-Saturdays: $15-$25 general, $14-$25 seniors, $13-$25 students/children. Mondays-Thursdays: $12-$19 general, $11-$19 seniors, $10-$19 students/children. 462-5523, starlightmt.com.
Rancid/Dropkick Murphys: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50. ICTickets. $42.50 day of show. Opening: The Selecter, Kevin Seconds.
Rhiannon Giddens: 8 p.m. Aug. 14, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $29.50 and $35. Ticketmaster.
311: 8 p.m. Aug. 14, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $39.50 general, $69.50 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: New Politics.
Caldwell Night Rodeo: 7 p.m. with prerodeo at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15-19, Caldwell Night Rodeo Arena, 2301 Blaine St. $15 general, $12 seniors, for Tuesday-Thursday; $25 for Friday-Saturday; $8 children younger than 12. caldwellnightrodeo.com.
▪ Buckaroo Breakfast, 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Aug. 15-18 and 7 to 10 a.m. Aug. 19, Caldwell Events Center, 2207 Blaine St. $6 general, $4 seniors, free for children younger than 11.
Steve Earle and The Dukes: 8 p.m. Aug. 16, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $46. TicketWeb. Opening: The Mastersons.
Western Idaho Fair: Noon to 11 p.m. Aug. 18-26 and noon to 9 p.m. Aug. 27, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $7 general, $5 seniors, $4 children 6-11, in advance. $9 general, $7 seniors, $6 children 6-11, free for ages 5 and younger, at the gate. idahofair.com. Grandstand concerts start at 7:30 p.m. and are free with admission.
▪ Aug. 22: Scotty McCreery
▪ Aug. 23: Huey Lewis and the News
▪ Aug. 24: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
▪ Aug. 25: Trace Adkins
MercyMe: With Matthew West, Jordan Feliz, The Incandescent, more. 3 p.m. Aug. 18, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $22-$100. ICTickets.
Bannock County Bluegrass Festival: Headliners Kenny Stinson and Perfect Tym’n and others, free instrument workshops, craft vendors. 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18, 9 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Aug. 19, and 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Aug. 20, Bannock County Fairgrounds, 10560 N. Fairgrounds Road, Pocatello. $10 for Friday or Sunday, $20 Saturday; $40 weekend pass. bannockcountybluegrassfestival.com.
5:00 O’clock Somewhere in Paradise: Tropical-themed party with a roast pig and all the fixin’s, drinks, music by High Street Band, dancing. 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 18, Japanese Garden, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $30 in advance, $35 at the door, includes dinner and one margarita. (541) 889-8191, 4rcc.com.
Oklahoma! In Concert: 345-3531, operaidaho.org.
▪ 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18, Scentsy Amphitheater, 2701 E. Pine Ave., Meridian. $24-$36.
▪ 2:30 p.m. Aug. 20, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $24-$36.
▪ 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Idaho Shakespeare Festival Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $24-$48.
The Piano Guys: 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50-$175. ICTickets.
Huey Lewis and The News: 8 p.m. Aug. 19, Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. $50-$250. sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
Pre-Eclipse Glamping-theme Party: Wine tasting, wine pairing with camping food, marshmallow roasting, music. Noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 20, Hells Canyon Winery-Zhoo Zhoo, 18835 Symms Road, Caldwell. $20 pre-sale, $15 wine club members. RSVP to info@zhoozhoo.com for the pre-sale price. hellscanyonwine.com.
Ballet Sun Valley: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22 and 24, Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. $50-$500. sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
Music Theatre of Idaho’s “Spamalot”: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24-26; 1:30 p.m. Aug. 26, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $22 general, $20 seniors, $18 students, in advance. All tickets are $25 at the door. 468-2385, mtionline.org.
Sawtooth Salmon Festival: Music, vendors, educational presentations, wild salmon dinner, and view wild salmon spawning. Aug. 25-26, Stanley. 343-7481, idahorivers.org.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”: 8 p.m. Aug. 25-26, Sept. 1-2, 8-9 and 15-16; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Sept. 7 and 14; 2 p.m. matinees Sept. 3 and 10, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $22. 342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
Warbird Roundup: Featuring a P-38 Lightning, F4U-1A Corsair, B-25 Mitchell Bomber as well as P-40s, P-51s, more. Special guest speaker will be Bob Cardin of Glacier Girl restoration fame. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 26-27, Warhawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Drive, Nampa. $20 general, $18 seniors and veterans/military with ID, $10 children 5-12. Free for ages 4 and younger. 465-6446, warhawkairmuseum.org.
Blues and Bones Festival: Featuring Dennis Jones Band, Jeramy Norris and The Dangerous Mood, Ben Rice Trio. Noon to 9 p.m. Aug. 26, Eagle Island State Park, 4000 W. Hatchery Road, Eagle. $19.99-$24.99. bluesandbones.com.
Rendezvous By the Sea: Dance performances, comedy show, followed by social dancing. 6:45 p.m. Aug. 26, El Korah Shriners, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise. $12 at idahodancesport.com, $15 at the door.
Dance Showcase “A Night in Hollywood”: Dinner, dance and showcase presented by Idaho Ballroom. 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 26, Hatch Ballroom, Student Union Building, Boise State University. $20 general, $10 ages 7-20, free for ages 6 and younger. $50 VIP ticket includes dinner. 898-9425, idahoballroom.com.
“Jaws” Pool Float: Trivia, giveaways and movie. Beer and wine available for purchase. 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Boise Racquet and Swim Club, 1116 N. Cole Road. $15, includes a pool noodle. idahohorrorfilmfestival.org/events.
Bloody Mary Mix Contest and Chili Cookoff: Fundraiser for Pioneer Park. 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Pioneer Park, Washington Avenue and Main Street, Emmett. $25, includes 10 samples of Bloody Mary mixes, 10 samples of chili and one glass mason jar, at eventbrite.com. Bloody Marys with alcohol are available separately.
The Descendents: 8 p.m. Aug. 27, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $29.50 general, $59.50 VIP. Ticketfly.
Five For Fighting w/String Quartet: 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $37. Ticketmaster.
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic: Hot air balloon festival. Aug. 30-Sept. 3, Ann Morrison Park, 1000 Americana Blvd., Boise. spiritofboise.com.
▪ Nite Glow Spectacular, 6 p.m. Sept. 1, with music and demonstration inflations.
Eddie Money: 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. $40-$75. sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
September
Lady Antebellum: 7 p.m. Sept. 1, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.75, $49.75 and $69.75. ICTickets. Opening: Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young.
Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. $25-$100. sunvalley.ticketfly.com. Special guest: Jamestown Revival.
Spoon: 8 p.m. Sept. 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $28.50. TicketWeb. $30 day of show.
John Butler Trio: 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $35, $39.50 and $47.50. TicketWeb.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “The Hound of the Baskervilles”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshows), Sept. 8 (preview), Sept. 9 (opening night), Sept. 10 (family night), Sept. 12-17, 19-24, 26-Oct. 1, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
Com Truise/Nosaj Thing: 8 p.m. Sept. 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $16. TicketWeb. $18 day of show. Opening: Cleopold.
Reverend Horton Heat: 8 p.m. Sept. 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb. Opening: Fishbone, Strung Out, Los Kung Fu Monkeys.
Hot Club of Cowtown: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11, Cinder Winery, 107 E. 44th St., Garden City. $25 and $35. americanamusicseries.net. Opening: Andy Byron.
Carbon Leaf: 8 p.m. Sept. 13, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. $22 day of show.
Glass Animals: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Garden City. $30.50. TicketWeb. $34 day of show.
Michael Franti and Spearhead: 7 p.m. Sept. 14, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $36.50. Ticketmaster.
Hyde Park Street Fair: Food, beer and wine garden, children's activities, vendors, and music by Ned Evett, Jeff Crosby and The Refugees, Matt Hopper and The Roman Candles, others. 4 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 15, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 16 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 17, Camel’s Back Park, 1200 W. Heron St., Boise. northendboise.org.
Gov’t Mule: 8 p.m. Sept. 15, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $31. TicketWeb. $33 day of show.
Boise Scavenger Hunt: Teams complete challenges at each destination around Downtown Boise and the first team to cross the finish line is crowned the winner. Proceeds support student scholarships at Lee Pesky Learning Center. 10 a.m. Sept. 16, Basque Block, Grove Street between Capitol Boulevard and 6th Street, Boise. $20 general, $5 ages 7-18; $60 family pass, $80 team pass. lplearningcenter.org/boise-scavenger-hunt.
Life in Color “World’s Largest Paint Party”: Featuring Diplo, Boombox Cartel, Zak Downtown, plus special guests. 5 p.m. Sept. 16, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $30 first 500 tickets sold, $35 second 500, $40 general ($45 door). ICTickets. Limited VIP packages available.
TroyBoi: 8 p.m. Sept. 20, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $16. TicketWeb. $18 day of show.
Tom Jones: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $59.50. Ticketmaster.
Dennis Quaid and the Sharks: 8 p.m. Sept. 21, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $10 first 100 tickets sold, $20 general ($25 door), $50 VIP. Ticketfly.
Chase Rice: 8 p.m. Sept. 22, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $30. TicketWeb. $35 day of show. Opening: Filmore.
Tribal Seeds/Pepper: 8 p.m. Sept. 22, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $25 first 250 tickets sold, $27.50 second 250, $29.50 after ($35 door), $55 VIP. Ticketfly.
Modest Mouse: 7 p.m. Sept. 23, Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Garden City. $39.50. TicketWeb. $40 day of show. Opening: Built to Spill.
Aaron Lewis: 8 p.m. Sept. 23, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $33.50. TicketWeb. $36 day of show.
Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley: 8 p.m. Sept. 23, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $29.50 general ($35 door), $59.50 VIP. Ticketfly.
Grape Stomp: Appetizers, free glass of beer or wine, bocce ball and other lawn games, grape stomping contest, live and silent auction, music. Benefits SNIP’s spay and neuter programs. 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 24, Crooked Fence Brewing Company, 3705 Idaho 16, Eagle. $35 through Sept. 12, $50 after. snipidaho.org.
Earth, Wind and Fire: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $56. Ticketmaster.
Explosions in the Sky: 8 p.m. Sept. 25, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22. TicketWeb. $24 day of show.
George Winston: 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $32 and $42. TicketWeb.
LEGO World of Creativity: New, interactive LEGO experience filled with hands-on building activities, and designed to encourage families to explore the world through imagination and creativity. 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29; 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $21 per session, free for children younger than 2. worldofcreativity.lego.com.
Boise Philharmonic: 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ Sept. 29: 7:30 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa.
▪ Sept. 30: 7:30 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise.
Home Free: 8 p.m. Sept. 29, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $27.50-$99.50. Ticketmaster.
Hoptober Freshtival: Block party-style festival with more than 60 beers from 30-plus breweries, food trucks, games, music. Noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 30, Boise Brewing, 521 W. Broad St. $35 at the door, includes commemorative sample cup along with 10 drink tickets. hoptoberfreshtival.com. Discounted tickets ($28 and $32) available at eventbrite.com.
GoldLink: 8 p.m. Sept. 30, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. $22 day of show.
October
“Wild Kratts”: PBS KIDS television show with brothers and zoologists Martin and Chris Kratt. 1 and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $22.50-$40; $100 VIP. Ticketmaster.
The Toadies: 8 p.m. Oct. 1, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. $22 day of show. Opening: Local H.
Jon Bellion: The Human Condition Tour — Part III: 8 p.m. Oct. 4, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $27.50. TicketWeb. $30 day of show.
Top Rescue Chef: Rescue Mission cooks in Ada County and Canyon County will prepare appetizers, entrees and desserts that will be voted on by those in attendance. Benefits Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5, Calvary Chapel, 123 S. Auto Drive, Boise. 343-2389, boiserm.org.
Lords of Acid: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. $22 day of show. Opening: Combichrist, Christian Death.
Professional Bull Riders: 6:45 p.m. Oct. 7 and 3:45 p.m. Oct. 8, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $15-$350. ICTickets.
Joe Bonamassa: 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $89-$149. Ticketmaster.
Soulfly does Nailbomb: Nailbomb’s “Point Blank” performed by Max, Marc, Zyon, and Mike of Soulfly. 6 p.m. Oct. 11, Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St., Jerome. $25 general ($35 door), $35 reserved. Brown Paper Tickets. Opening: Cannabis Corpse, Noisem, Lody Kong, Slakjaw.
Echosmith: 8 p.m. Oct. 11, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $24. TicketWeb. $26 day of show. Opening: Banners.
Lucha Libre: Night of the Dead: Halloween celebration with wrestlers Rey Mysterio, Penta OM and others; rock and Latin music; food; dancing; autographs; merchandise. Percentage of proceeds go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Minix Center for Artists. 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 13, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $25-$145. ICTickets.
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert”: Relive the magic of the first film in J.K. Rowling’s wizarding film series in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while musicians of the Boise Philharmonic perform John Williams’ unforgettable score. 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $54-$84. Ticketmaster.
Craig Morgan: 8 p.m. Oct. 14, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $29.50 general ($35 door), $59.50 VIP. Ticketfly.
Alison Krauss and David Gray: 7 p.m. Oct. 15, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $67.50. Ticketmaster.
Karla Bonoff: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17-18, Cinder Winery, 107 E. 44th St., Garden City. $28 and $38. americanamusicseries.net. Opening: Andy Byron.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s “Hand to God”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 18-Nov. 4; 2 p.m. matinees Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 854 Fulton St. $35 Fridays-Saturdays, $25 Wednesdays-Thursdays and matinees, $10 Wednesday preview (Oct. 18), $20 Thursday-Friday preview (Oct. 19-20), $16 all student tickets. 331-9224, bctheater.org.
Eugene Ballet’s “Mowgli — The Jungle Book Ballet”: 7 p.m. Oct. 19, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $18 general, $14 members and children 14 and younger. (541) 889-8191.
Boise Philharmonic: 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ Oct. 20: 7:30 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa.
▪ Oct. 21: 7:30 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise.
Yelawolf: 8 p.m. Oct. 20, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $23.50. TicketWeb. $25 day of show.
Mastodon: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $39.50 general, $69.50 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: Eagle of Death Metal, Russian Circles.
Needtobreathe: 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $33.50. TicketWeb. $36 day of show.
In This Moment: 7 p.m. Oct. 27, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $32.50 general ($35 door), $62.50 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: Of Mice and Men, Avatar.
Carlos Mencia: 8 p.m. Oct. 27, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $28 and $34. TicketWeb.
Max Frost: 8 p.m. Oct. 27, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb. $14 at the door.
Bill Engvall: 4 and 8 p.m. Oct. 28, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $36 and $56. Ticketmaster.
November
Special Tribute to George Strait/George Jones with The Mighty Red Melons: 8 p.m. Nov. 3 (sold out) and Nov. 4, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $20 and $28. americanamusicseries.net.
Boise Veterans Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Nov. 4, Downtown Boise. Beginning at 8th and Jefferson streets, proceeding east to 4th Street, south to Bannock Street, and then turning west to 10th Street. boiseveteransdayparade.com.
Daughters of the Nile Luncheon and Fashion Show: Fashions from 1860-1902, lunch, silent auction. Benefits Shriners Hospital for Children. 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4, El Korah Shrine, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise. $25. 375-0159.
Nothing More: 8 p.m. Nov. 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $16.50. TicketWeb. $18 day of show. Opening: As Lions, My Ticket Home, Hell or Highwater.
Blues Traveler: 8 p.m. Nov. 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $27.50. TicketWeb. $30 day of show.
Chad Prather: 8 p.m. Nov. 10, Colonial Theater, 450 A St., Idaho Falls. $15 early bird, $20 advance, $22 day of show. (208) 522-0471, idahofallsarts.org.
Boise Philharmonic: 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ Nov. 11: 7:30 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise.
▪ Nov. 12: 3 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa.
New Found Glory: 8 p.m. Nov. 18, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $21. TicketWeb. $25 day of show.
“PJ Masks Live! Time to Be a Hero”: Based on eOne’s top-rated animated TV series, which airs daily on Disney Junior. 6 p.m. Nov. 30, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $25.50-$101.50. ICTickets.
December
Boise Contemporary Theater’s “The Storm in the Barn”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Dec. 6-23; 2 p.m. matinees Dec. 16 and 23, 854 Fulton St. $35 Fridays-Saturdays, $25 Wednesdays-Thursdays and matinees, $10 Wednesday preview (Dec. 6), $20 Thursday-Friday preview (Dec. 7-8), $16 all student tickets. 331-9224, bctheater.org.
Foo Fighters: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $51, $81 and $101. ICTickets.
Chad Prather: 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18 and $22. TicketWeb. $24 day of show.
Boise Philharmonic: 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ Dec. 8: 7:30 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa.
▪ Dec. 9: 7:30 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $37.50-$70. Ticketmaster.
Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb.
January 2018
Boise Contemporary Theater’s season add-on “Good Bitch Goes Down”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Jan. 10-20; 2 p.m. matinees Jan. 13 and 20, 854 Fulton St. $35 Wednesdays-Saturdays, $25 Wednesday preview (Jan. 10), $20 all student tickets. 331-9224, bctheater.org.
Boise Philharmonic: 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ Jan. 26: 7:30 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa.
▪ Jan. 27: 7:30 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise.
Josh Ritter and The Royal City Band: 8 p.m. Jan. 27, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $32.50. TicketWeb. $35 day of show.
February 2018
Boise Contemporary Theater’s “House of Tomorrow”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Feb. 21-March 10; 2 p.m. matinees March 3 and 10, 854 Fulton St. $35 Fridays-Saturdays, $25 Wednesdays-Thursdays and matinees, $10 Wednesday preview (Feb. 21), $20 Thursday-Friday preview (Feb. 22-23), $16 all student tickets. 331-9224, bctheater.org.
Boise Philharmonic: 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ Feb. 23: 7:30 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa.
▪ Feb. 24: 7:30 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise.
April 2018
Boise Philharmonic: 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ April 13: 7:30 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa.
▪ April 14: 7:30 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise.
May 2018
Boise Philharmonic: 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ May 5: 7:30 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise.
▪ May 6: 3 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa.
