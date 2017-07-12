Minot bar fighting in court to operate as a strip club

A downtown bar is suing the city of Minot in federal court for the right to operate as a strip club.
Envy Gentlemen's Club was forced to stop offering entertainment dancing in 2011 as a result of a new city ordinance restricting where such clubs can operate.
The business is suing for damages and also asking to be grandfathered into its current location so it can once again have the dancers.
The city is asking for the case to be dismissed. The Minot Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2uisQU3 ) a pretrial conference is scheduled July 20.
