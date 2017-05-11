Celebrate Mother’s Day at Snake River AVA wineries with music, art, food and more

Hit the Sunnylope Wine Trail for Mother’s Day Weekend. Many wineries are holding special events Friday through Sunday. Here are some highlights:
▪ Mother’s Day Rosé Release at Huston Vineyards, 16473 Chicken Dinner Road, Caldwell, features local artists, vendors and Kanak Attack Katering from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13. (Wine tasting goes until 5 p.m.) $5 tasting fee, refundable with bottle purchase. Moms taste for free. 455-7975, HustonVineyards.com. Note: Rosé Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. is sold out.
▪ Ste. Chapelle Winery, 19348 Lowell Road, Caldwell, will delight mom with a concert on the lawn by doo-wop and classic rockers The Fabulous Chancellors from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 14. You can purchase food or bring your own picnic, low-back chairs and blankets. There will be wine and beer for sale and an artisan craft fair. (Gates open at noon). It’s $12 general, $10 for members in advance at Universe.com/mothersday; $15 and $12 at the gate. SteChapelle.com.
▪ The family of winemakers at Hells Canyon and Zhoo Zhoo wineries, 18835 Symms Road, Caldwell, would love to celebrate with your family from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14. You’ll enjoy live musical performances by Kayleigh Jack McGrath and Michael Civiello, lawn games, arts and crafts and food for purchase from Kanak Attack Katering. Seating is limited so bring a picnic blanket or your own chairs. $12 in advance at BrownPaperTickets and 454-3300. HellsCanyonWine.com.
Find more wine events at IdahoWines.org and SunnySlopeWineTrail.com.
