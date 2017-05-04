Enjoy the Idaho Botanical Garden for free on National Public Gardens Day, Friday, May 12

Celebrate National Public Gardens Day at Boise’s Idaho Botanical Garden with a visit for free. You can stroll the paths, enjoy the sunshine and score any leftover plants from the members-only plant sale that happens on Thursday, May 11. There will be food and beverages available for purchase from Dutch Bros. Coffee, Burgerlicious and Mad Mac food trucks and Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream.
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Free admission. IdahoBotanicalGarden.org.
