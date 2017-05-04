National Free Comic Book Day is Saturday, May 6

It’s just what it sounds like: A whole day, Saturday, May 6, where you get comic books for free. For more than 15 years, Free Comic Book Day has celebrated the genre with this gift to fans. This year you can take home some of the 50 special titles including “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “X-Men” and “Pokemon.”
▪ At Captain Comics, 710 S. Vista Ave., Boise, they open early, people dress in character and start lining up at 7 a.m. Captain Comics owner Corbit Wilkins says it’s his biggest day of the year. “We hand out free comics to thousands of people,” he says. Wilkins will also throw in more titles to choose from, and you can meet Emmett-based comic book artist Russ Brown, who will be on hand to sign copies of “The 27 Run,” pictured, his latest project published with writer Justin Zimmerman for A Wave Blue World. Limit is five comics per person, 10 per family from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
▪ Comic book fans who are 21 and older can hit Free Comic Book Day at Space Bar Arcade, 200 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise, from noon to 9 p.m. Dimas Ferreira of Deemo’s Discount Comics will run the show. Feel free to dress as your favorite hero, villain or anti-hero. The Boise Public Library will be there, too, so you can get your library card and learn about the library’s comic book club. You can get one of each title while supplies last. There also will be raffles, prizes, cosplayers and more.
▪ The Boise Public Library will also celebrate at all its locations. They will hand out one book per person from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until they run out.
Find a full list of free titles at FreeComicBookDay.com.
