Ada County food service inspections April 11-17, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Amina’s African Sambusas, 2017 Special Events CCPM, Boise

20*

Boise Fry Company — Mobile, 3083 S. Bown Way, Boise

10*, 16*

Boise Stage Stop — Deli, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise

23*

Boise Stage Stop Restaurant, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise

10*, 15*, 16*, 22*

Boise Stage Stop Store — Rear C Store, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise

28*

Burger King, 8515 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

8*

Cancun Mexican Restaurant, 6919 W. Overland Road, Boise

23*, 28*

Capitol Cellars, 110 S. 5th St., Boise

11*, 22*

Compass Public Charter School, 2511 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

16*

Dutch Bros. Coffee, 98 N. Baltic Place, Suite 101, Meridian

6*, 10*

Idaho Five Star Funnel Cakes and Grill, 1072 E. Ironside Drive, Boise

21*

JT’s, 4501 Kootenai St., Boise

10*, 16*

Siena Elementary, 2870 E. Rome Drive, Meridian

23*

Slyce Box, 916 N. Main St., Meridian

16*, 24*, 28*

The Bardenay — Restaurant, 610 W. Grove St., Boise

15*, 22*, 23*, 28*

Two Trees, 2017 Special Events, Boise

11*

V-Fusion, 3008 W. Overland Road, Boise

22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no violations

Aaron’s Dippin Dots, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Aladdin Egyptian 2 Mobile, 1072 E. Ironside Drive, Boise

Albertsons — Bakery, Deli, Grocery, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise

All That Crepe, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Alsek Fish, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Ascent Program and Cooperative Learning Center, 8201 W. Victory Road, Boise

Barbara Morgan STEM Academy, 1825 Chateau Drive, Meridian

Big Al’s, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Bishop Kelly Concessions Stand — Baseball, JV Softball, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Bishop Kelly High School — Kitchen, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Boise Bleu, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Boise Stage Stop Store — Front, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise

Borah High School, 6001 W. Cassia St., Boise

Botanica San Mateo, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Brown Shuga Soul Food #2, 5032 N. Burlington Drive, Boise

Browns Buffalo Ranch, 2017 Special Event CCPM, Boise

Bucksnort Soda Company, 2017 Special Events CCPM, Boise

Burgerlicious, 1505 E. Jefferson St., Boise

Cinnaholic, 3597 E. Monarch Sky Lane, H120, Meridian

Compass Public Charter School — Tech Lane, 1422 S. Tech Lane, Meridian

Ferranti Fresh Pasta, 2017 Special Events BFM, Boise

Frank Church High School, 8051 W. Salt Creek St., Boise

Frontier Elementary School, 11851 Musket Drive, Boise

Garcias Tex Mex Catering, 2017 Special Events CCPM, Boise

Gateway School of Language and World Cultures, 10901 W. McMillan Road, Boise

High Desert Harley Davidson HOG, 2017 Special Events, Meridian

Jammis Dawgs, 2017 Temporary Events, Garden City

Kicholman Noodlies, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Lake Hazel Middle School, 11625 W. La Grange St., Boise

Liberty Elementary School, 1740 S. Bergeson St., Boise

Lime and a Coconut, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Little Cow Mountain, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Little Kitchen Pastries, 2017 Special Events, Boise

M and N Cattle, 2017 Special Events CCPM, Boise

Meridian High School, 1900 W. Pine St., Meridian

My Family Tradition, 2017 Special Events CCPM, Boise

Native Grill and Wings, 7700 W. State St., Suite 110, Boise

Northwest Ada Little League, 13600 W. McMillan Road, Boise

Pioneer Elementary School, 13255 W. McMillan Road, Boise

Renaissance Culinary Center — Cafe Renaissance, 1303 E. Central Drive, Meridian

Save The Day Seasonings, 149 S. Adkins Way, Suite 103, Meridian

Silver Haze BBQ, 2017 Special Events, Boise

Sweet Valley Cookie Co., 2017 Special Events — Ice Cream, Boise

The Creperie Mobile, 2017 Special Events, Boise

The Pita Pit, 3030 E. Overland Road, Ste. 103, Meridian

Treasure Valley Coffee — Rainwater Refreshed, 11875 President Drive, Boise

Walgreen’s, 6725 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

West Junior High School, 8371 W. Salt Creek Court, Boise

