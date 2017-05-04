Ada County food service inspections April 11-17, 2017

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of all food-handling establishments in Ada County. Any listed item indicates items or practices out of compliance with Idaho Food Code. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Amina’s African Sambusas, 2017 Special Events CCPM, Boise
20*
Boise Fry Company — Mobile, 3083 S. Bown Way, Boise
10*, 16*
Boise Stage Stop — Deli, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise
23*
Boise Stage Stop Restaurant, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise
10*, 15*, 16*, 22*
Boise Stage Stop Store — Rear C Store, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise
28*
Burger King, 8515 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
8*
Cancun Mexican Restaurant, 6919 W. Overland Road, Boise
23*, 28*
Capitol Cellars, 110 S. 5th St., Boise
11*, 22*
Compass Public Charter School, 2511 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
16*
Dutch Bros. Coffee, 98 N. Baltic Place, Suite 101, Meridian
6*, 10*
Idaho Five Star Funnel Cakes and Grill, 1072 E. Ironside Drive, Boise
21*
JT’s, 4501 Kootenai St., Boise
10*, 16*
Siena Elementary, 2870 E. Rome Drive, Meridian
23*
Slyce Box, 916 N. Main St., Meridian
16*, 24*, 28*
The Bardenay — Restaurant, 610 W. Grove St., Boise
15*, 22*, 23*, 28*
Two Trees, 2017 Special Events, Boise
11*
V-Fusion, 3008 W. Overland Road, Boise
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no violations
Aaron’s Dippin Dots, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Aladdin Egyptian 2 Mobile, 1072 E. Ironside Drive, Boise
Albertsons — Bakery, Deli, Grocery, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise
All That Crepe, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
Alsek Fish, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Ascent Program and Cooperative Learning Center, 8201 W. Victory Road, Boise
Barbara Morgan STEM Academy, 1825 Chateau Drive, Meridian
Big Al’s, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
Bishop Kelly Concessions Stand — Baseball, JV Softball, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Bishop Kelly High School — Kitchen, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Boise Bleu, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Boise Stage Stop Store — Front, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, Boise
Borah High School, 6001 W. Cassia St., Boise
Botanica San Mateo, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Brown Shuga Soul Food #2, 5032 N. Burlington Drive, Boise
Browns Buffalo Ranch, 2017 Special Event CCPM, Boise
Bucksnort Soda Company, 2017 Special Events CCPM, Boise
Burgerlicious, 1505 E. Jefferson St., Boise
Cinnaholic, 3597 E. Monarch Sky Lane, H120, Meridian
Compass Public Charter School — Tech Lane, 1422 S. Tech Lane, Meridian
Ferranti Fresh Pasta, 2017 Special Events BFM, Boise
Frank Church High School, 8051 W. Salt Creek St., Boise
Frontier Elementary School, 11851 Musket Drive, Boise
Garcias Tex Mex Catering, 2017 Special Events CCPM, Boise
Gateway School of Language and World Cultures, 10901 W. McMillan Road, Boise
High Desert Harley Davidson HOG, 2017 Special Events, Meridian
Jammis Dawgs, 2017 Temporary Events, Garden City
Kicholman Noodlies, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Lake Hazel Middle School, 11625 W. La Grange St., Boise
Liberty Elementary School, 1740 S. Bergeson St., Boise
Lime and a Coconut, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Little Cow Mountain, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Little Kitchen Pastries, 2017 Special Events, Boise
M and N Cattle, 2017 Special Events CCPM, Boise
Meridian High School, 1900 W. Pine St., Meridian
My Family Tradition, 2017 Special Events CCPM, Boise
Native Grill and Wings, 7700 W. State St., Suite 110, Boise
Northwest Ada Little League, 13600 W. McMillan Road, Boise
Pioneer Elementary School, 13255 W. McMillan Road, Boise
Renaissance Culinary Center — Cafe Renaissance, 1303 E. Central Drive, Meridian
Save The Day Seasonings, 149 S. Adkins Way, Suite 103, Meridian
Silver Haze BBQ, 2017 Special Events, Boise
Sweet Valley Cookie Co., 2017 Special Events — Ice Cream, Boise
The Creperie Mobile, 2017 Special Events, Boise
The Pita Pit, 3030 E. Overland Road, Ste. 103, Meridian
Treasure Valley Coffee — Rainwater Refreshed, 11875 President Drive, Boise
Walgreen’s, 6725 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
West Junior High School, 8371 W. Salt Creek Court, Boise
