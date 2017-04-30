British band Bastille plays Boise, raves about whitewater rafting in video

Indie pop band Bastille appears to have had a blast while in Boise for a weekend show, squeezing in a whitewater rafting trip on the Payette River the day before taking the stage at Taco Bell Arena on Saturday night.
The band from London, one of the most popular in the United Kingdom, played Boise on Saturday as part of its “Wild World” tour. The opening act was Mondo Cozmo.
On Sunday, Bastille shared a video about the side excursion in Idaho with 1.3 million fans on Twitter and 2.9 million “friends” on Facebook. The message with the video: “Went whitewater rafting for the 1st time in Boise. It was ridiculously fun.”
We went whitewater rafting for the 1st time in Boise. It was ridiculously fun. pic.twitter.com/n6vohPqyNp— BASTILLE (@bastilledan) April 30, 2017
Well, not quite Boise, of course. The short video shows them getting bused up Idaho 55 to Cascade Raft & Kayak, getting outfitted in wetsuits and safety gear, and hitting the Payette.
“Is it really action packed?” one of the band members asks someone off camera at the raft shop.
“Ohhhhh, yeah,” she said.
Anne Long, the office manager at Cascade Raft & Kayak, told the Statesman the group was on the water Friday doing a guided trip of the main Payette, a roughly three-hour trip from Banks back to the rafting center.
“I’m not sure they knew what to expect. I think it was their first time rafting,” said Long, who noted that late April is the start of rafting season. “They were fun.”
Cascade Raft & Kayak shared a photo of Bastille on its Facebook page Friday and noted that the band was its first guided tour of the 2017 season.
Bastille’s camera caught action on the river, including waves of whitewater crashing into the raft, high-fives after getting through a rough spot and playing in the frigid water. Bastille’s song “The Currents,” which is full of water metaphors, is the music for that section of the video.
The band members hugged at the end of the trip and talked about how exhilarating it was.
“It’s a wall of just white [water] ... It just goes wham,” one said. “An outdoor brain freeze.”
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
