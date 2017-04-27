Leftovers VII print auction on First Thursday will benefit hunger relief in Idaho

When you’re out and about in Downtown Boise for First Thursday, May 4, be sure to stop by the Leftovers VII International Print Exchange. The event blends good art, community and support for neighbors in need. Amy Nack, print maker and owner of Wingtip Press in Downtown Boise, invites print makers from around the world to donate prints for this silent annual auction to benefit the Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force. The prints, which are numerous and created in diverse styles, feature images related to the food system, including growing, harvesting, food choice and consumption.
The annual auction came about after Nack and some other local print makers were cleaning out their flat files and found scores and scores of leftover prints. They brainstormed about what to do with all of their prints and came up with the idea of selling them for this very worthy cause.
The auction features around 100 prints created in a variety of techniques, including etching, engraving, stencil and more.
This event will include local beer from PreFunk, wine, snacks provided by Albertsons and live music by Joseph Lyle. Bidding will close Thursday evening, but the prints will remain on display through Saturday. Information: Wingtippress.com.
Other First Thursday highlights include the Fettuccine Forum with Idaho composer Jim Cockey, who will share his process and experiences of composing “Sacred Land,” a piece he created for the Boise Philharmonic in honor of the Boise Valley’s original Native Americans (5:30 p.m. Boise City Hall, 150 Capitol Blvd., free). Several businesses and organizations also will have events in honor of the May 4 Idaho Gives, a special day of charity giving in Idaho. Foot Dynamics, at 1021 W. Main St., will have an Irish Music Session from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. as well as the Winter Wildlands Alliance booth for Idaho Gives.
Find a full listing of events on Idaho Gives day on the Idaho Nonprofit Center website, idahononprofits.org.
Anna Webb
Leftovers VII is from 4-9 p.m. Thursday, May 4, MING Studios, 420 S. 6th St. Boise. Find other First Thursday events, also from 4-9 p.m., at DowntownBoise.org.
Comments