Time is running out to see Sue, the T.rex (aka the ‘tyrant lizard’), at the Discovery Center

A life-size cast of Sue, the largest and most complete skeleton of a T.rex found to date, has been holding court at the Discovery Center of Idaho since January. How time flies. Even for a T.rex. Sue’s last day in Boise is Sunday, May 7. Visitors will be able to get a sense of Sue’s Cretaceous environment 67 million years ago through interactive exhibits and wonder at the size of the skeleton, more than 40 feet from nose to tail. Note: The Discovery Center will have extended hours on Wednesday, May 3, and Friday, May 5, remaining open until 8 p.m.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; extended hours on May 3 and 5, when closing will be at 8 p.m. Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 Myrtle St., Boise. $12 for ages 2 to 17, $15 for veterans and active military, $16 for 18 and older, free for younger than 2; Sundays: $9 for kids, $12 for military and $13 for adults. DCIdaho.org.