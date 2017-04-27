Eagle and Nampa farmers markets open Saturday

Saturday, April 29, marks the opening day for the Eagle and Nampa markets. The Eagle Saturday Market features arts, crafts, local produce, herbs, flowers, wood work and specialty foods. It takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Eagle’s Heritage Park, 185 E. State St. The Nampa Farmers Market features a wide variety of crafts and local produce. It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Longbranch parking lot at Front and 13th streets, next to Lloyd Square Park. Also note, the Boise Farmers Market and Capital City Public Markets are open for the season. The Boise Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at 10th and Grove. The Capital City Public Market runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays on 8th Street between Idaho and Jefferson Streets.
Learn more at cityofeagle.org/market; nampafarmersmarket.com; capitalcitypublicmarket.com and theboisefarmersmarket.com.
