April 27, 2017 3:58 PM

Check out four expo events for one price at Expo Idaho on April 29

By Anna Webb

This special day includes four fabulous expo events — which means something for everyone. The Kids Fun Fest is for the younger set and features face painting, carnival games, a jump house and, yes, reptiles. The Girls Day Out includes more than 150 exhibitions, including beauty and spa treatments. The Experience Idaho Expo features Idaho business, products and services related to helping you experience all the Treasure Valley has to offer. The Family Fun Pet Expo includes special treats for the fur-, scale- and fin-covered members of the family, and information on pet boarding and training, as well as lots of products and exhibits.

9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, April 29, Expo Idaho, 5610 Glenwood, Boise. $6 general admission, kids 6 and under get in free. Cash only. More information at 208-376-0464. ibleventsinc.com.

