Culinary Walkabout features a tiny house in raffle

This year’s Culinary Walkabout offers an extra treat — a look inside the 192-square-foot tiny house designed by Brian Crabb, lead designer for FYI Network’s TV series “Tiny House Nation,” and being built by local construction students in partnership with Metro Meals on Wheels. The tiny house will be raffled in the summer. Raffle tickets will be available at the walkabout for $100. Proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels, which delivers meals to senior citizens. The always popular Culinary Walkabout features fine local chefs serving up their best dishes in a friendly competition to raise money for a good cause: again, Metro Meals on Wheels. Patrons will be able to sample the gourmet fare while enjoying this year’s “Star Wars” theme. Yes, here’s your chance to dine among your friends and pay homage to Princess Leia, Han Solo and the gang.
6-9 p.m., Thursday, May 4, at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. $75 (or a table for 10 is $500). Buy tickets online at metromealsonwheels.net. 208-321-0030.
