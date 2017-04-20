Pickin’ Boise returns to Expo Idaho with vintage chic, retro style and artisan crafts

Head to the Pickin’ Boise Vintage Show and Artisan Market, where you’ll find everything you never knew you needed. Presented by Past Blessings Farm of Spokane, the show brings some of the top regional dealers to Idaho, with a broad selection of antique, vintage and retro knickknacks, and furniture and decor items. You’ll also find an array of artisan crafts and jewelry. Meet writer and editor Fifi O’Neill, who produces six style and decor magazines, including BoHo Style and French Country Style. She will sign copies of her books on Sunday, April 23. O’Neill also will stay in Boise for a week and photograph eight Treasure Valley homes for her magazines.
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $7 admission good for both days, free for 11 and younger. A portion of your admission benefits the Alzheimer’s Association. PastBlessingsFarm.com.
