Capital City Public Market opens in Downtown Boise with spring produce, flowers, more

The annual Capital City Public Market in Downtown Boise opens Saturday, April 15, along 8th Street between Bannock and Main streets. From 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., more than 100 vendors will set up shop selling everything from seeds and spring veggies to jewelry and wine. Discover new vendors such as locally brewed organic fermented tea from Good Vibes Kombucha, spices and herbs from Save the Day Seasoning and Thai cuisine from Lime and a Coconut. You also can meet the market’s new executive director Mona Warchol. The market runs Saturdays through Dec. 16. CapitalCityPublicMarket.com.
▪ The Boise Farmers Market opened April 1 at 11th and Grove streets. It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. TheBoiseFarmersMarket.com.
▪ The Eagle and Nampa farmers markets open on Saturday, April 29.
Dana Oland
