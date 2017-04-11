Melissa Etheridge plans Boise concert; check out other events

New concerts announced
Cowboy Junkies: 8 p.m. July 11, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $33.50 and $41.50. TicketWeb. On sale at 10 a.m. April 14
Tesla: 8 p.m. July 19, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $35 general ($40 door), $65 VIP. Ticketfly. On sale at 10 a.m. April 14
Melissa Etheridge: 8 p.m. Aug. 8, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $45, $75 and $100. Ticketfly. On sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 14
Explosions in the Sky: 8 p.m. Sept. 25, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22. TicketWeb. $24 day of show. On sale at 10 a.m. April 14
Craig Morgan: 8 p.m. Oct. 14, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $29.50 general ($35 door), $59.50 VIP. Ticketfly. On sale at 10 a.m. April 14
April
Boise Contemporary Theater’s 5X5 Reading Series: “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen. 7 p.m. April 24, 854 Fulton St. $12 general, $8 students. 331-9224, ext. 205; bctheater.org.
United States Air Force Academy Falconaires Jazz Band: 7 p.m. April 24, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Free tickets (limit four) at the Morrison Center Box Office. Seating is first-come, first-served.
Cherish the Ladies: 7 p.m. April 25, Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Center, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $20 general, $10 students. (541) 889-2844.
Granger Smith: 7 p.m. April 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb. $20 day of show. Opening: Earl Dibbles Jr.
Opera Idaho Operatini: Opera in a relaxed setting with a specially designed martini based on the upcoming opera. 6 p.m. April 27, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $20 per person, $35 per couple, does not include martini. Brown Paper Tickets.
Johnny Mathis: 7:30 p.m. April 27, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $55-$150. Ticketmaster.
Robert Manwill Artists for Kids Event: Art exhibit and art auction, followed by a community run the next day. Proceeds go into a scholarship fund for Robert’s New Plymouth High School Class of 2019. Live bidding starts at 6:30 p.m. April 28, Payette County Fairgrounds, 310 E. Blvd., New Plymouth. Robert’s Run at 10 a.m. April 29, New Plymouth High School, 207 Plymouth Ave. $15 registration at 4rhc.org.
Women of the World: 7 p.m. April 28, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $10-$20 general, $5-$10 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Treasure Valley Kite Festival: Kite competitions, entertainment, food, free kites for kids while supplies last. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. tvkitefestival.com.
Aura: Sour Beer Experience: Music, beer seminars, small bites by Juniper paired with featured beers, unlimited samples. Featuring over twenty sour beers and the release of Payette Brewing’s Aura: Guava & Hibiscus Sour Ale in twenty-two ounce bottles. 4 to 8 p.m. April 29, Payette Brewing Company, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. $60. 344-0011, payetteaura.splashthat.com.
Art of Fashion Show: Genes: In conjunction with the exhibition “Geraldine Ondrizek: Chromosome Painting II,” Boise Art Museum invited designers and artists of all experience levels to participate and compete in BAM’s Genes Design Contest. Inspired by Ondrizek’s subject matter, BAM challenged designers to showcase their talents by working with denim (jeans) to create a garment inspired by their own genes. Audience members vote for the winner. 6:30 p.m. April 29, Boise Art Museum, 670 S. Julia Davis Drive. $15 general, $10 BAM members, in advance. $20 and $15 at the door. boiseartmuseum.org.
Bastille: 7 p.m. April 29, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $35 and $45. Ticketmaster.
Pooch Pageant: Doggie beauty pageant with two categories: natural and glitz. Benefits the Idaho Humane Society’s Pet Food Pantry. 1 to 4 p.m. April 30, Wyndham Garden Boise Airport, 3300 S. Vista Ave. Go to poochpageant.org for contestant applications and to register as a spectator.
Fuzzy Pawz Rescue Tea Party: Tea, punch, coffee, sandwiches, desserts and silent auction. 3 to 6 p.m. April 30, Willow Grove Events, 4131 W. Central Road, Emmett. $25 per person at the door ($20 if you bring a box of cat litter). RSVP required at bit.ly/FPRevents or 546-9020.
Chris Tomlin: Special guests Big Daddy Weave, Phil Wickham, Zach Williams, Mosaic MSC, and Jason Barton. 7 p.m. April 30, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $15-$69.75. Ticketmaster.
Chance the Rapper: 8 p.m. April 30, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.59 and $59.50. ICTickets.
May
Daniel Tosh: 7:30 p.m. May 3, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $45-$75 reserved, $20 students. Ticketmaster.
Brian Regan: 8 p.m. May 3, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $52.50. Ticketmaster.
The 1975: 8 p.m. May 3, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $35 and $45. CenturyLink Arena.
Culinary Walkabout: Twenty five local chefs prepare culinary delights ranging from appetizers to desserts. Also, silent and live auctions, no-host bar, People’s Choice awards for favorite food item and best decorated booth, and photo booth. A highlight of the evening will be the drawing for a featured tiny house designed by Brian Crabb, lead designer for the television series “Tiny House Nation,” and built by local students. Benefits Metro Meals on Wheels. 6 to 9 p.m. May 4, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. $75 general, $20 students. metromealsonwheels.net/culinary-walkabout.
“The Black Zone” screening: Documentary by Grace Baek covers her decade long journey following workers in a covert and daring medical relief program as they struggle to provide aid amidst war atrocities inside the jungles of Burma. 7 p.m. May 4, The Flicks, 646 Fulton St., Boise. $15 in advance or at the door.
Opera Idaho’s “Werther”: 7:30 p.m. May 5 and 2:30 p.m. May 7, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $24-$72. egyptiantheatre.net.
Micky and The Motorcars: 8 p.m. May 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb.
Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”: 8 p.m. May 5-6; 2 p.m. May 6, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $47.50-$70. Ticketmaster. Sold out.
Tour de Fashion: Northwest stylist and fashion blogger Tanya Carnahan (AKA Style Spy Girl) has launched a series of ladies-only, fashion-inspired bike tours, designed for women who want to explore local boutiques in Downtown Boise. 2 to 5 p.m. May 6, June 3 and July 8, Boise. $25. For the lineup of participating shops and boutiques: stylespygirl.com.
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors: 8 p.m. May 6, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb. $20 day of show.
E-40: 8 p.m. May 7, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $20 first 100 tickets sold, $25 general ($30 door), $55 VIP. Ticketfly.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s 5X5 Reading Series: “The Rabbit in the Moon” by Dwayne Blackaller and Matthew Cameron Clark. 7 p.m. May 8, 854 Fulton St. $12 general, $8 students. 331-9224, ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Son Volt: 7 p.m. May 9, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $20. eventbrite.com.
Flogging Molly: 8 p.m. May 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $38. TicketWeb. Opening: The White Buffalo.
Music Theatre of Idaho’s “Annie”: 7:30 p.m. May 11-13; 1:30 p.m. May 13, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $22 general, $20 seniors, $18 students. 468-2385, mtionline.org.
Four: Four saxophone players play jazz favorites along with custom compositions. 7 p.m. May 12, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $10-$20 general, $5-$10 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Testament: 8 p.m. May 12, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $25 general ($30 door), $55 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: Sepultura, Prong.
Todrick Hall’s “Straight Outta Oz”: 8 p.m. May 14, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $28.50, $33.50 and $153.50 (VIP). TicketWeb.
Y&T: 8 p.m. May 16, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $16. TicketWeb. $18 day of show.
Amy Grant: 7:30 p.m. May 18, L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Ave., Pocatello. $40 and $44. (208) 282-3595, isu.edu/stephens.
Blue October: 8 p.m. May 18, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $27.50. TicketWeb. $30 day of show.
Treasure Valley Tattoo Convention: Features 75 booths of tattoo artists, vendors, and entertainment. 2 to 11 p.m. May 19, noon to 10 p.m. May 20, and noon to 8 p.m. May 21, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $15 per day; $30 weekend pass. treasurevalleytattooconvention.com.
Paranormal Investigation: The International Paranormal Reporting Group use their unique equipment and knowledge to attempt to connect with inmates and guards of the past. Participants are welcome to bring their own cameras. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. May 19, Old Idaho Penitentiary, 2445 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. $35. eventbrite.com. 18 and up.
Exchange Club Parade America: 11 a.m. May 20, Nampa. Begins at the corner of 12th Avenue Road and Lake Lowell Avenue near Nampa High School. Follows a route on 12th Avenue Road to 7th Street South, to 16th Avenue South, ending near Northwest Nazarene University campus at Holly Street and East Colorado. Applications due May 15. Register at cityofnampa.us/parade.
Odesza: 7 p.m. May 20, Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Garden City. $35. TicketWeb. $40 day of show.
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives: 8 p.m. May 21, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $31.50. TicketWeb. $32 day of show.
Foxygen: 8 p.m. May 23, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb. $20 day of show.
Joseph: Portion of the proceeds to benefit the Idaho Youth Ranch. 8 p.m. May 24, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. $22 day of show.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill: 7:30 p.m. May 25, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $67.50 and $117.50. Ticketmaster.
Sun Valley Wellness Festival: Features top wellness experts with more than 30 presentations and workshops addressing diverse aspects of body, mind, spirit, and environmental wellness. May 26-29, Sun Valley Resort, 1 Sun Valley Road. Tickets, passes and schedule at sunvalleywellness.org.
The Hustle Gang Tour: Grammy-award winning rapper, actor and Grand Hustle Records founder Tip “T.I.” Harris will introduce his new line-up of artists signed to his label. 8 p.m. May 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $42.50. TicketWeb. $45 day of show.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Wait Until Dark”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), May 26 (preview), May 27 (opening night), May 28 (family night), June 8-9, 13, 17, July 6-7, 11-12, 15-16, 20-21, 25-26, 29-30, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $35-$45 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$37 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (May 26): $27 reserved, $20 general. Family night (May 28): $37 reserved, $27 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
SoMo: 8 p.m. May 27, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $23. TicketWeb. $25 day of show.
The Shins: 6:30 p.m. May 29, Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Garden City. $36.50 and $47. TicketWeb. $42 and $52 day of show. Special guests: Built to Spill.
June
Travis Scott: 8 p.m. June 1, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. General tickets are sold out. $75 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: Khalid.
Seether: 8 p.m. June 1, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $32. TicketWeb. $34 day of show. Opening: Through Fire, Kaleido.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Hamlet”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), June 2 (preview), June 3 (opening night), June 4 (family night), June 6-7, 10-11, 14-16, 18, 20-25, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $35-$45 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$37 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (June 2): $27 reserved, $20 general. Family night (June 4): $37 reserved, $27 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
Celtic Woman ‘Voices of Angels’: 7:30 p.m. June 3, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $39-$99. Ticketmaster.
Art and Roses: Benefits the Rose Garden. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 4, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise.
John Mellencamp: 6:30 p.m. June 7, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $75.50. Ticketmaster. Opening: Emmylou Harris, Carlene Carter.
Old Fort Boise Days: Car show, music, tours of Old Fort Boise, arts and crafts, pie contest, kids carnival, local food trucks, fun run, parade (Saturday), fireworks (Saturday), more. June 7-10, Parma. oldfortboisedays.com.
Eagle Plein Air Festival: Festival, exhibition and competition open to professional and non-professional artists of all skill levels. Highlights include artist workshops, quick draw competitions, nocturnal paint-out, art sales and charity auction. June 8-10, Eagle. eaglepleinairfestival.com.
Hellyeah: 8 p.m. June 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $23.50. TicketWeb. $28 day of show.
Black Stone Cherry: 8 p.m. June 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $16.50. TicketWeb. $18 day of show. Opening: Citizen Zero, Letters From the Fire.
Gordon Lightfoot: 8 p.m. June 10, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $45-$100. Ticketfly.
The Phantom of the Opera: 7:30 p.m. June 14; 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 15; 8 p.m. June 16; 2 and 8 p.m. June 17; 1 and 6:30 p.m. June 18, 7:30 p.m. June 20-22; 8 p.m. June 23; 2 and 8 p.m. June 24; 1 and 6:30 p.m. June 25, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $25-$125. Ticketmaster.
Great Garden Escape Concert Series: Picnic baskets welcome (no alcohol) or purchase from on-site vendors. Bring low back chairs or blankets. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 15 through Sept. 14 (6 to 9 p.m. August-September), Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $10 general, $7 IBG members, $6 children 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger, at the gate. 343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Rescue Ride for the Vets: Benefits Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. Registration from 10 to 11:15 a.m. and kickstands up at 11:30 a.m. June 17, Quinn’s Restaurant, 1005 S. Vista Ave., Boise. $20-$30. 343-2389, boiserm.org.
Sun Valley Brewfest: With more than 25 breweries and 50 beers, family-friendly event includes unlimited beer sampling (wine too), games, food and music. Noon to 6 p.m. June 17, Ketchum Town Square, 480 4th St. E. $30. (208) 726-1300, sunvalleybrewfest.com.
Tool: 7:30 p.m. June 18, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $69.50 and $89.50. ICTickets.
Rebelution: 6:20 p.m. June 22, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $30. Ticketfly. $35 day of show. Special guests: Nahko and Medicine for the People, Collie Buddz, Hirie, DJ Mackle.
Grow the Garden Party: Local food, silent and live auctions, music. Fundraiser for Idaho Botanical Garden. 5:30 to 9 p.m. June 23, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $85 general, $75 IBG members. 275-8603, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Boise Music Festival: Flo Rida, The Band Perry, Sean Kingston, Hey Violet, Austin Mahone. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 24, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $20 early bird tickets. boisemusicfestival.com.
John Nemeth: 7 p.m. June 24, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $10-$30. egyptiantheatre.net.
Korn: 5 p.m. June 25, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $45. ICTickets. $49.50 day of show. Special guests: Stone Sour, Babymetal, Yelawolf, Islander.
Santana: 7:30 p.m. June 27, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Sold out.
Ride Sun Valley Bike Festival: Music, bike clinics, demos, shuttle rides and the SCOTT Enduro Cup. June 29 to July 2, Sun Valley. ridesunvalley.com.
Phantogram: 8 p.m. June 29, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $26.50. TicketWeb. $30 day of show.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), June 30 (preview), July 1 (opening night), July 2 (family night), July 4-5, 8-9, 13-14, 18-19, 22-23, 27-28, Aug. 11-12, 16, 19-20, 22-23, 31-Sept. 1, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $35-$50 Fridays-Saturdays, $29-$40 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (June 30): $30 reserved, $22 general. Family night (July 2): $40 reserved, $29 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
July
Ketchum Arts Festival: Arts and crafts, music, food, children’s activities. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 7-8 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9, festival meadow, Sun Valley Road. ketchumartsfestival.com.
Treasure Valley Comic Con: Actors, comic artists, book authors, gaming and cosplay celebrities. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 7, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 8 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $18 general, $15 children 5-15, per day. Three-day pass: $50 general, $41 children. Free for ages younger than 5. ICTickets. Prices increase April 13. treasurevalleycomiccon.com.
Dirty Heads: 6:30 p.m. July 7, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $29.50. ICTickets. $35 day of show. Opening: SOJA, The Green, Rgdlgrdn.
The Beach Boys: 7 p.m. July 9, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $35, $45 and $65. ICTickets.
Train/O.A.R.: 7 p.m. July 13, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50, $55 and $75. ICTickets. Opening: Natasha Bedingfield.
Slightly Stoopid: 4:30 p.m. July 14, Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Garden City. $35. TicketWeb. $38 day of show. Opening: Iration, J Boog, The Movement.
Blondie/Garbage: 6:45 p.m. July 14, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $35, $65 and $95. ICTickets. Opening: John Doe, Exene Cervenka.
Sun Valley Center Wine Auction: Benefit for Sun Valley Center for the Arts. July 20-22, Sun Valley. Ticket packages available. (208) 726-9491, sunvalleycenter.org/wineauction.
▪ July 20: Vintner Dinners, private homes. Available to Grand Cru and Premier Cru package holders only. Junior Patrons Circle Tapas and Tasting, private venue.
▪ July 21: Wine Auction Gala, Dollar Mountain Lodge, 82 Elkhorn Road.
▪ July 22: Vine and Dine, Dollar Mountain Lodge.
Eli Young Band: 8 p.m. July 20, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $27.50. TicketWeb. $29 day of show.
Huckleberry Jam Music Festival: Artists include moe., Galactic, Lettuce, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, others. 3 to 10 p.m. July 28 and 1 to 10 p.m. July 29, plus a free evening concert July 27, Tamarack Resort, 311 Village Drive, Donnelly. Ticket prices vary. thehuckleberryjam.com.
Mountain Home Country Music Festival: Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge, Lee Brice, Eric Paslay, Chris Stapleton, more. July 28-30, Elmore County, 30 minutes outside of Mountain Home. $80 single-day pass. Three-day passes: $125 general, $140 premium, $210 VIP. (541) 345-9263, mountainhomefestival.com.
Sawtooth Valley Gathering: National, regional and local acts; craft and food vendors. July 28-29, Sawtooth Valley Pioneer Park, Stanley (arrive at 5 p.m. July 27 to claim campsite). sawtoothvalleygathering.com.
Diana Krall: 7 p.m. July 29, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $58.75. Ticketmaster.
August
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), Aug. 4 (preview), Aug. 5 (opening night), Aug. 6 (family night), Aug. 8-10, 13, 15, 17-18, 24-27, 29-30, Sept. 2-3, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $35-$45 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$37 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (Aug. 4): $27 reserved, $20 general. Family night (Aug. 6): $37 reserved, $27 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
Taking Back Sunday: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $28. TicketWeb. $30 day of show. Opening: Every Time I Die, All Get Out.
The Head and the Heart: 7 p.m. Aug. 11, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $36 and $45. ICTickets. Special guests: Gregory Alan Isakov, Blind Pilot.
Tour de Fat: Costumed-bicycle parade, vaudeville-style entertainment, music (headliners Blackberry Smoke) and beer. Proceeds benefit Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association, Boise Bicycle Project, and Treasure Valley Cycling Association. 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 12, Ann Morrison Park, 1000 S. Americana Blvd., Boise. $25. eventbrite.com. newbelgium.com.
Avenged Sevenfold: 6 p.m. Aug. 12, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $45. ICTickets. $49.50 day of show. Opening: A Day to Remember.
Rancid/Dropkick Murphys: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50. ICTickets. $42.50 day of show. Opening: The Selecter, Kevin Seconds.
311: 8 p.m. Aug. 14, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $39.50 general, $69.50 VIP. Ticketfly. Opening: New Politics.
The Piano Guys: 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50-$175. ICTickets.
The Descendents: 8 p.m. Aug. 27, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $29.50 general, $59.50 VIP. Ticketfly.
September
Lady Antebellum: 7 p.m. Sept. 1, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.75, $49.75 and $69.75. ICTickets. Opening: Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young.
Spoon: 8 p.m. Sept. 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $28.50. TicketWeb. $30 day of show.
John Butler Trio: 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $35, $39.50 and $47.50. TicketWeb.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “The Hound of the Baskervilles”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshows), Sept. 8 (preview), Sept. 9 (opening night), Sept. 10 (family night), Sept. 12-17, 19-24, 26-Oct. 1, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $35-$45 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$37 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (Sept. 8): $27 reserved, $20 general. Family night (Sept. 10): $37 reserved, $27 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
Michael Franti and Spearhead: 7 p.m. Sept. 14, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $36.50. Ticketmaster.
October
Top Rescue Chef: Rescue Mission cooks in Ada County and Canyon County will prepare appetizers, entrees and desserts that will be voted on by those in attendance. Benefits Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5, Calvary Chapel, 123 S. Auto Drive, Boise. 343-2389, boiserm.org.
Joe Bonamassa: 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $89-$149. Ticketmaster.
