‘Discover the Dinosaurs: Unleashed’ hits Expo Idaho with animatronics and fun science

If you’ve always had a thing for a T. rex or brontosaurus, then head over to Expo Idaho for “Discover the Dinosaurs: Unleashed.“ This traveling exhibit not only teaches you the brainy stuff — like which dinos are which and in what time periods they lived — but you can take a ride on one in the Adventure Zone. Well, not an actual one. The exhibit contains static and animatronic replicas of different species. Bounce in dino inflatables, discover fossils in sand, go on a scavenger hunt, and get creative with coloring and crafts.
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $15 general, $12 seniors, free for children younger than 2 with a paid adult. DiscoverTheDinosaurs.com.
