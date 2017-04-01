The Boise Farmers Market opens the season with local produce and products, fresh bread

The Boise Farmers Market kick offs its fifth year in the parking lot at 10th and Grove streets in Downtown Boise on Saturday, April 1. You’ll find early spring produce such as spinach and spring onions, artisan breads and cheeses, locally made jams, skin care products and more. Plus there will be seeds and starts for spring planting, and hanging baskets and container gardens. You’ll also find new local products this year, including produce from Hoot ’n’ Holler Farm Urban Farm, pour-over coffee by Form and Function Coffee, grass-fed beef from Red Star Ranch and new food vendor The Great Crepe. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28. TheBoiseFarmersMarket.com.
▪ Capital City Public Market, which runs along 8th Street in Downtown Boise, will open Saturday, April 15, and run through Saturday, Dec. 16.
Dana Oland
