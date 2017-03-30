5 things to do this weekend

1. Drink some beer
In a city that loves its beer, there’s nothing better than Idaho Craft Beer Month. This new celebration puts the focus on what is quickly becoming one of the Treasure Valley’s signatures — a well-made brew.
To kick it off, check out “Pints Up Idaho.” Purchase an Idaho craft beer on tap from one of the more than 20 participating bars and pubs across the state Saturday, April 1, and the commemorative glass is yours to keep.
In the Treasure Valley you can get this deal at Bardenay (610 W. Grove St.), Boise Brewing (521 W. Broad St.), Edge Brew Co. (525 N. Steelhead Way), Mad Swede Brewing (2772 S. Cole Road), Whole Foods River Room (401 S. Broadway Ave.) and Sockeye Grill and Brewery (12542 W. Fairview Ave. and 3019 N. Cole Road) in Boise; Bella Brewing (4349 W. Chinden Blvd), in Garden City and Mother Earth Brew Co. (1428 Madison Ave.), in Nampa.
▪ Headed to McCall? Stop in at Salmon River Brewery, 411 Railroad Ave., and Broken Horn Brewing, 201 South Mission St.
▪ Payette Brewing (733 S. Pioneer St.) is participating too, and if you stop in you also can help raise funds for Backcountry Hunters & Anglers at “Beer, Deer and Gear.” From noon to 6 p.m., Backcountry members will cook up deer meat and 20 percent of beer sales will go to the group. Got some old outdoors gear to pass on or need something new? You can join the consignment sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Find the full list of “Pints Up Idaho” participants here. Read Michael Deeds’ story about Idaho Craft Beer Month.
2. See a show
▪ See a free performance of Idaho Theater for Youth’s touring production of “Stuart Little.” The play is based on E. B. White’s classic tale about the adventures of a mouse who is born into a human family. It’s at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Free.
▪ Check out a whole bunch of theater at the 2017 Region IX American Association of Community Theatre competition in Boise. It will be six years before this event comes back to the City of Trees.
Two Idaho community theaters will square off against community theaters from Oregon and Washington.
6:30 p.m. MARCH 31 PERFORMANCE BLOCK
“The Wizard of Oz,” DreamWeaver Musical Theatre of Nampa.
“Second Samuel,” Tacoma Little Theater.
2 p.m. APRIL 1 PERFORMANCE BLOCK
“The Other Room,” Boise Little Theater, pictured above.
“The Zoo Story,” Pentacle Theatre of Salem.
“The Addams Family” (Act One), Tacoma Musical Playhouse.
Boise State University’s Special Events Center. $10 for Friday, $15 for Saturday, $20 for a two-day pass at Brown Paper Tickets or the door.
▪ Catch some great short films by a global slate of women filmmakers at the annual “Lunafest,” a traveling film festival that benefits Soroptimist International of Boise and the Breast Cancer Fund. It’s at 12:30 p.m. April 1, The Flicks, 646 Fulton St., Boise. $20 at Lunafest.org and includes an after-screening social.
3. Laugh it up
Two terrific comics will be in Boise this weekend:
▪ There still are a few tickets left to see Emmy-winning stand-up comic Louie Anderson’s show at the Egyptian. A longtime success in the stand-up world, he’s also had a Saturday morning kids cartoon show, been the spokesman for a variety of products and currently stars as Christine Baskets in the FX show “Baskets.” The Egyptian floor-level seating is sold out but balcony seats are available. The show is at 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $27.50 and $34.50. TicketWeb.
▪ Los Angeles-based comic Orny Adams makes another trip to Boise this weekend. This time his performance benefits The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Adams’ career got a boost in 2002 when he was featured in Jerry Seinfeld film “Comedian,” a documentary about Seinfeld creating his new stand-up act. He’s been crackin’ it up ever since. The show is at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. $35-$300. Orny.MaxGiving.com.
Read this week’s “Helping Works” column for more ways to benefit the community.
4. Hit the farmers market
Welcome spring with the opening of the Boise Farmers Market. It kicks off its fifth year in the parking lot at 10th and Grove streets in Downtown Boise on Saturday, April 1. This is the first market to open this season. You’ll find early spring produce, locally made products, seeds and starts for spring planting, and hanging baskets and container gardens. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28. TheBoiseFarmersMarket.com.
5. Plan your future
Over 50? It’s time to get your ducks in a row for your future — and now there’s an expo to help you do it. You can go to the first Incredible Age Expo, featuring more than 100 exhibitors who will offer ideas and information on extending your career, taking an early retirement and juggling the complexities of caring for aging parents. Hey, you’re not getting any younger, so drop by! The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Free. Incredibleageexpo.com.
Comments