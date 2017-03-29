We’re midway through spring break. Here are some ideas to bust your kids’ boredom.

Trying to find things for kids to do over spring break can be a challenge. Here are some suggestions to keep the kids busy. It’s a great time to rediscover how many fun things there are to do in the Treasure Valley.
Learn about animals
▪ Head to Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive, to see all the cool animals for an additional two hours this week. The zoo is offering extended spring break hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, March 31. Home to more than 200 animals from 100 species. African Plains exhibit features giraffes, lions, zebras and more. $7 general, $4.50 seniors, $4.25 children 3-11. Free for ages 2 and younger and annual passholders. Get discounted admission on Thursday. 384-4260, zooboise.org.
▪ World Center for Birds of Prey, 5668 W. Flying Hawk Lane, Boise. This world-class interpretive center offers an up-close look raptors from eggs to beaks. Go on a guided tour of the Archives of Falconry at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and see live bird demonstrations at 10:30 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily. Visitor center open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. $7 general, $6 seniors, $5 children 4-16. Free for ages younger than 4 and members. 362-8687, PeregrineFund.org/world-center.
Go to a local attraction
▪ See “A T.rex Named Sue,” the largest tyrannosaurus rex discovered so far, and dive in the goo and slime at the “Matter Splatter” exhibit at the Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 Myrtle St., Young Discoverers program, camps, field trips, more. Exhibit runs through Sunday, May 7, Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 Myrtle St., Boise. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: Mondays to Saturdays: $12 for ages 2 to 17, $15 for veterans and active military, $16 for 18 and older, free for younger than 2; Sundays: $9 for kids, $12 for military and $13 for adults. DCIdaho.org.
▪ Boise WaterShed, 11818 W. Joplin Road, offers a free Spring Break drop-in program: “Let’s Move!” from 10 a.m. to noon daily through March 31. The YMCA Outdoor Education staff will lead kids in outdoor activities in the new River Campus. Inside, kids can explore aspects of Boise’s water system and make crafts. At 11 a.m., kids 5 and older can take a tour of the waste-water treatment plant (closed-toe shoes required). No preregistration required for groups with less than 10 people. 608-7300, Bee.CityOfBoise.org.
▪ Visit the MK Nature Center, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise, behind the Idaho Fish and Game headquarters and see Idaho wildlife and underwater exhibits along the Boise River Greenbelt. 334-2225. The stream walk and visitor center provide a glimpse of Idaho’s many landscapes and abundant wildlife. Underwater viewing windows along the stream walk give visitors a fish-eye view of the world. Stream walk is open daily, sunrise to sunset. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
▪ Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. 368-9876, IdahoMuseum.org. Opening weekend, noon to 5 p.m. April 1-2. Free museum tours, family activities, prizes, more. The museum features mining, rock, mineral and fossil displays depicting the geologic history of Idaho. Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, April through October. Donations appreciated.
Get physical
▪ Wahooz Family Fun Zone, 1385 Blue Marlin Lane in Meridian, expanded its collection of rides, games and things to climb last year. You’ll find eight new indoor attractions you can tackle rain or shine.
Along with its traditional features, such as Pinz Bowling Center and the XD Dark Ride movie experience, new features in the Indoor Adventure Park include carnival-quality rides Twister, bumper cars and The Frog Hopper; the new Clip ’N Climb system of eight climbing apparatuses; the 32-foot-high Sky Trail Ropes Course (some areas are 3 feet off the ground for younger adventurers); and the Mission Impossible Laser Maze.
Pricing: Indoor Adventure Park attractions are priced individually ($2.99 to $9.99), or Wahooz/Indoor Adventure Park packages are available ($11.99 to $43.99). Daily specials also are offered. See website for details. WahoozFunZone.com. 898-0900.
▪ Hit Planet Kid, 1875 Century Way, Boise, and its indoor playground for children who are old enough to walk (up to age 12). It features tubes, tunnels, ball pits, rope swings, zip lines, slides and more. Check the website for spring break hours at WingsCenter.com.
▪ Jabbers, 1210 N. Galleria Drive at Nampa’s Gateway Center, offers imaginative play area for kids and an upscale lounge area with free wi-fi for parents. 442-5482, JabbersPlayDate.com
▪ Bodies in Motion, 729 W. Diamond St., Boise, offers open play, junior martial arts, camps, parkour, ninja programs and more. Costs vary. 381-0587, BodiesInMotionIdaho.com.
▪ Idaho IceWorld, 7072 S. Eisenman Road, Boise, offers public skating daily. 608-7716, IdahoIceWorld.com.
▪ Nampa Rollerdrome, 19 10th Ave. S., Nampa, offers public skating, lessons and more. Admission is $7; $2 skate/rollerblade rental. 466-9905, NampaRollerDrome.com.
Get smarter
Check out the programs at your local library branch.
▪ From STEM to Legos, you’ll find something for every age group to do at the Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. BoisePublicLibrary.org.
▪ The Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane, will be open its regular hours with arts, games and literary programs for kids of all ages. 888-4451, MLD.org.
▪ See what’s happening at the Nampa Public Library, 215 12 Ave. S. NampaLibrary.org
Shoot stuff
▪ Dart Warz, 501 E. Scenery Lane, Meridian, offers indoor foam dart battlefield. (855) 717-3278, DartWarz.com.
▪ Nerfed, 5878 W. Franklin Road, Boise, offers fun with airsoft dart and disk based Nerf Guns, hand-built obstacles and barriers. 342-0342, BoiseNerfed.com.
Just play
▪ JumpTime, 1030 W. River St., Boise. 342-5867 and 1375 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian. 855-5867, offers an indoor trampoline park with foam pits, slam dunk basketball and video games. JumpTimeIdaho.com.
▪ Dave & Buster’s, 546 N. Milwaukee St., Boise. Family-friendly chain offers a sports-bar-style setting for American food and arcade games. Power Cards available for purchase. 901-3800, DaveAndBusters.com.
▪ Go bowling at Big Al’s, 1900 N. Eagle Road, Meridian. Large venue offers food, large-screen TVs, cosmic bowling, an arcade and billiards. Fun Card available for purchase for food, drink, bowling and arcade.780-6118, ILoveBigAls.com.
▪ Chuck E. Cheese’s, 6255 W. Fairview Ave., Boise. Video and arcade games, sing and dance with Chuck E., rides, entertainment, food. Buy tokens for games. 322-1833, ChuckECheese.com.
▪ Pojos Family Fun Center, 7736 W. Fairview Ave., Boise. Arcades, games, indoor bumper cars, indoor carousel, soft play area for small children. Daily specials for game tokens and ride tickets. 376-6981, Pojos.com.
Go for a tumble
▪ Danik Gymnastics, 547 S. Locust Grove Road, Meridian, offers open play from 10 a.m. to noon daily through Friday, March 31, plus Parkour, developmental and competitive gymnastics, tumbling, parties, more. Costs vary. 846-8311, DanikGym.com.
▪ Tumble Time Gymnastics, 1379 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise. Children’s facility houses not only gymnastics classes, but preschool, before and after school, open gym and camp programs. Costs vary. 375-0063, TumbleTimeGymnastics.com.
▪ Gem State Gymnastics Academy, 5420 W. State St., Boise. Open gym, recreational and competitive gymnastics, tumbling and trampoline, cheerleading, dance and Taekwondo. Costs vary. 853-3220, GemStateGymnastics.com.
Go on an adventure
