Alton Brown returns to Boise with ‘Eat Your Science,’ a live show of culinary magic

Get ready to rumble in Alton Brown’s on-stage kitchen. The theater major turned culinary superstar returns to Boise with his latest foodie road show “Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science.” Brown blends music, comedy, puppetry and on-stage experiments for an all-ages entertainment that illustrates just how fun the science of cooking can be. And yes, people in the audience will get a chance to play along. This is an extension of the tour that started in 2016. You can even tweet Brown your recommendations of where to eat while he’s in Boise at #ABRoadEatsBOI. Brown helped create the culinary entertainment genre and is best known for his Peabody award-winning Food Network series “Good Eats,” his James Beard Award-winning book “I’m Just Here for the Food” and the host of popular shows such as “Iron Chef America” and “Cutthroat Kitchen.”
8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $35-$100. Ticketmaster.
Comments