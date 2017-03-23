Plan now for Treasure Valley concerts and other events

April
Nick Schnebelen Band: 7:30 p.m. April 4, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $13 general, $16 preferred. eventbrite.com. $18 and $21 at the door.
Horseshoes and Hand Grenades: 8 p.m. April 4, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $13. TicketWeb. $15 at the door.
Gene Harris Jazz Festival: April 5-7, Boise. 426-3099, geneharris.boisestate.edu.
Tech N9ne: 7:30 p.m. April 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $28. TicketWeb. Special guests: Brotha Lynch Hung, Krizz Kaliko, Stevie Stone, Ces Cru.
“Gimme Shelter”: Music by Curtis Stigers, Eilen Jewell, Belinda Bowler, aka Belle, Rebecca Scott, others; art by Mike Rogers and Rachel Teannalach; and a sneak preview of Interfaith Sanctuary’s Idaho Gives music video. Benefits Interfaith Sanctuary. 6 p.m. April 6, The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise. Free.
Fundraiser Concert for Women’s and Children’s Alliance: Music by Idaho Songwriter’s founder, Steve Eaton, Rob Harding, Deborah Day, Lynda Johnson and Kathy Wilkins. 7 p.m. April 6, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $10 general, $15 preferred. eventbrite.com.
Newsboys: 7 p.m. April 6, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $25, $45 and $100. ICTickets.
Brian Wilson: 8 p.m. April 6, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $55, $73 and $125. Ticketmaster.
Boise Little Theater’s “37 Postcards”: 8 p.m. April 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22; 7:30 p.m. April 13 and 20; 2 p.m. April 16 and 22, 100 E. Fort St. $14 general, $11 students and seniors. 342-5104, blt.ticketleap.com.
Boise Philharmonic: Alexander Mickelthwate and the Boise Philharmonic Master Chorale, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. Preconcert talks at 7 p.m. 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ April 7: 8 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $22.50-$45.
▪ April 8: 8 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $24.50-$70.50.
Easter EGGstravaganza: Egg scrambles, face painting, special enrichments for the animals, more family activities and, of course, the zoo. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8 (last admission at 4:30 p.m.), Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. $7 general, $4.50 seniors, $4.25 children 3-11, free for ages 2 and younger and Friends of Zoo Boise pass holders. 608-7760, zooboise.org.
Taste and Craft (formerly Taste 208): 6 to 9 p.m. April 8, Payette Brewing, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. $50 Grand Tasting, $75 VIP. tastecraftevent.com.
Annie Moses Band: 7 p.m. April 8, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $26-$36. ICTickets.
Readings and Conversations with Lauren Groff: 7:30 p.m. April 13, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $25-$35. 331-8000, thecabinidaho.org.
Gryphon Piano Trio: With clarinetist James Campbell. 7:30 p.m. April 14, Morrison Center Recital Hall, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30 general, $25 seniors and students, advance and at the door. boisechambermusicseries.org.
Ballet Idaho’s “Peter Pan”: 8 p.m. April 21; 2 and 8 p.m. April 22, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $38, $43 and $58. Ticketmaster.
Bill Burr: 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. April 22 (sold out) and 7 p.m. April 23 (new show added), Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $45. TicketWeb. $47 day of show.
Jeff Foxworthy and Larry The Cable Guy: 7:30 p.m. April 22, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $59.50. Ticketmaster.
Lil’ Wayne: 8 p.m. April 23, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. $55 first 200 tickets sold, $65 second 200, $75 general, $125 VIP. Ticketfly.
Johnny Mathis: 7:30 p.m. April 27, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $55-$150. Ticketmaster.
Robert Manwill Artists for Kids Event: Art exhibit and art auction, followed by a community run the next day. Proceeds go into a scholarship fund for Robert’s New Plymouth High School Class of 2019. Live bidding starts at 6:30 p.m. April 28, Payette County Fairgrounds, 310 E. Blvd., New Plymouth. Robert’s Run at 10 a.m. April 29, New Plymouth High School, 207 Plymouth Ave. $15 registration at 4rhc.org.
Women of the World: Mentored by Bobbie McFerrin, these four women from Italy, Japan, Haiti and India blend their voices in over 29 languages in a cappella arrangements from across the globe. 7 p.m. April 28, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $10-$20 general, $5-$10 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Bastille: 7 p.m. April 29, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $35 and $45. Ticketmaster.
Chris Tomlin: Special guests Big Daddy Weave, Phil Wickham, Zach Williams, Mosaic MSC, and Jason Barton. 7 p.m. April 30, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $15-$69.75. Ticketmaster.
Chance the Rapper: 8 p.m. April 30, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.59 and $59.50. ICTickets.
May
Daniel Tosh: 7:30 p.m. May 3, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $45-$75 reserved, $20 students. Ticketmaster.
Brian Regan: 8 p.m. May 3, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $52.50. Ticketmaster.
The 1975: 8 p.m. May 3, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $35 and $45. CenturyLink Arena.
“The Black Zone” screening: Documentary by Grace Baek covers her decade long journey following workers in a covert and daring medical relief program as they struggle to provide aid amidst war atrocities inside the jungles of Burma. Followed by a Q&A with local St. Luke’s ER doctor Chuck Washington. 7 p.m. May 4, The Flicks, 646 Fulton St., Boise. $15 in advance or at the door.
Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”: 8 p.m. May 5-6; 2 p.m. May 6, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $47.50-$70. Ticketmaster.
Odesza: 7 p.m. May 20, Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Garden City. $35. TicketWeb. $40 day of show.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill: 7:30 p.m. May 25, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $67.50 and $117.50. Ticketmaster.
The Shins: 6:30 p.m. May 29, Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Garden City. $36.50 and $47. TicketWeb. $42 and $52 day of show. Special guests: Built to Spill.
June
John Mellencamp: 6:30 p.m. June 7, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $75.50. Ticketmaster. Opening: Emmylou Harris, Carlene Carter.
Korn: 5 p.m. June 25, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $45. ICTickets. $49.50 day of show. Special guests: Stone Sour, Babymetal, Yelawolf, Islander.
July
Diana Krall: 7 p.m. July 29, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $58.75. Ticketmaster.
