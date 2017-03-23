The Boise Flower and Garden Show blooms at the Boise Centre on March 24-26

The 21st annual Boise Flower and Garden Show will brim with bulbs and perennials to plant, exotic orchids to admire, yard and patio art, garden designs and more — everything you need to get your spring growing. You can see the large landscape display in the Boise Centre’s entryway, the Boise Bonsai Society’s annual display of miniature arrangements, pictured, and the juried show from the Ada Gardeners Garden Club. Plus, find a bevy of seminars and workshops to help you tackle your garden projects with success. This year’s featured speaker is “Handmade Garden Projects” author Lorene Edwards Forkner. You can enjoy Friday Music Night with folk duo Blaze & Kelly, and $10 wine flights from 3 Horse Ranch on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25.
Dana Oland
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. $8 general, $3 ages 12-17, free for 12 and younger. GardenShowBoise.com.
