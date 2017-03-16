Entertainment

March 16, 2017 3:57 PM

The Spring Home Show fills Expo Idaho with more than 200 home improvement experts

By Dana Oland

Got a home improvement project in the back of your mind? You can get it to the front at the 46th annual Spring Home Show. This year, more than 200 vendors will fill three of Expo Idaho’s buildings with products, expertise and information on everything you’ll need to know — from experts who can provide advice to the latest tools, designs and more. Plus you’ll find fun home gadgets and things to make life at home easier as well as tips on lawn care and landscaping.

5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 17; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Boise. $5 general, $4 for 62 and older, free for 12 and younger. BoiseSpringHomeShow.com.

